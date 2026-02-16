Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar's reality dating show, Engaged: Another Chance at Love Season 2, is out now. Engaged features contestants looking for love after experiencing past heartbreaks. Young, gorgeous women and debonair gentlemen appear on the show, hoping to find a "soulmate" and reignite a spark in their lives. Along with the contestants' personal interactions, the show features many twists and turns. It is fascinating to observe the different patterns of love and the various ways people choose their partners.

When and Where to Watch

Engaged: Another Chance at Love Season 2 premiered on JioHotstar on February 14, 2026. Each episode is approximately 45 minutes long. Currently, two episodes are available to stream, with two new episodes scheduled for release every week.

Trailer and Plot

With the tagline "Ek taraf heart breakers, dusri taraf love seekers, kaun dega pyaar ko another chance?", the show allows participants to find love and feel at peace. Both Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar host the show. The first episode explains the concept of this reality drama, which helps people find true love after heartbreak.

Participants are given a second shot at love, whether to repair a broken heart or to find a truly compatible soulmate.

Cast and Crew

The dating reality series Engaged: Season 2 – Another Chance at Love is hosted by Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar, who take over from Season 1 hosts Uorfi Javed and Harsh Gujral. Produced as a JioHotstar Spark Original in association with Astroyogi, the show features an ensemble of contestants, including influencers, models, and television personalities.

The series is designed to test the emotional compatibility and communication of Gen-Z singles as they navigate the transition from casual "situationships" to committed relationships.

Reception

The show has no IMDb rating yet, as it is completely new. However, there is a lot of buzz on social media for the concept and new twists and turns.