BookMyShow Stream has partnered with VROTT Studios, a subscription-based streaming platform, to widen its catalogue with new content dubbed in Indian languages. The first slate of content — running across April to July — brings foreign TV series and movies such as the first two seasons of the Finnish crime drama Welcome to Texas, the psychological drama Over Water, Victor Lessard, and a lot more. In addition to their original languages, the content will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Currently, there are no pricing details for renting or purchasing the VROTT's catalogue. However, going by the existing preset, all rented shows should be accessible for 30 days, with each episode receiving a two-day time limit once you hit play.

“Over the past few years, cinephiles are becoming highly content-focussed and language-agnostic, increasingly opting for international content whether subtitled or dubbed and available in local languages,” Ashish Saksena, COO, Cinemas, BookMyShow said in a press release. “Through our partnership with VROTT, we are delighted to widen our global content slate further to include intriguing international titles and make them available in native languages for a diverse and multilingual Indian audience.” It also states that through this collaboration, VROTT's catalogue will ‘premiere exclusively' on BookMyShow Stream, albeit there is no word on what's going to happen to the existing platform once the deal fully goes through.

From the movies side, the catalogue includes Burial starring Tom Felton (Harry Potter movies), which follows a small band of Russian soldiers during the final days of World War II, who are tasked with trafficking Adolf Hitler's dead remains back to Joseph Stalin in Russia.

Keeping the war theme alive is Red Ghost, a Russian war-thriller where a mythical lone-wolf fighter roams the Russian forests hunting down Nazis with ease. When a special unit of the Nazis' Wehrmacht is ordered to neutralise the legend, a band of Soviet soldiers find themselves in the crossfire, trapped at a farm, and forced to fight back.

Meanwhile, in the Hungarian film The Grandson, an obedient office clerk Rudi (Gergő Blahó) goes on a revenge spree when his elderly grandfather falls prey to a phone scam, shattering the latter's health and spirit.

As mentioned before, we've got three TV series to boot, starting with Welcome to Texas, where a married couple — Tuula (Maria Ylipää) and Upi (Turkka Mastomäki) — set up a successful smuggling ring dealing with guns and drugs. However, when Upi gets asked by their Russian partners to get involved in a human trafficking mission, the family is drawn into the realm of international organised crime. The first episode of Welcome to Texas is also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, after which you'll have to pay Rs. 399 a year for access to VROTT content.

Over Water charts the shenanigans of a has-been TV celebrity Jon Beckers (Tom Dewispelaere), who has succumbed to a lifestyle of alcoholism and gambling. When his dejected wife gives him one last ultimatum to set things right and regain trust, he begins working at his father-in-law's shipping company. Things soon take a turn for the worst when he finds himself in the midst of strange dealings at the Antwerp docks.

And finally, we've got Victor Lessard, where a homicide cop with a troubled past is forced to lead an investigation on the ritualised, medieval-themed murders of a prominent Montreal psychiatrist and a successful lawyer.

“VROTT will focus to capture the emerging interior B&C markets by adding Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Marathi, Gujarati, and Punjabi languages as well,” Manish Dutt, Founder, VROTT said in a prepared statement. “Our partnership with BookMyShow Stream will help achieve the target and this partnership would help VROTT in extending its consumer base to the TVOD market along with the SVOD market as well.”

Currently, there are no concrete dates for when any of the aforementioned VROTT content will be available on BookMyShow Stream. For now, it only mentions an April-to-July release window.

