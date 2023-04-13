Technology News

BookMyShow, VROTT Studios Strike Partnership to Bring New Content in Native Indian Languages

The partnership brings drama series such as Welcome to Texas, Over Water, and Victor Lessard to BookMyShow Stream.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 13 April 2023 11:01 IST
BookMyShow, VROTT Studios Strike Partnership to Bring New Content in Native Indian Languages

Photo Credit: IFC Midnight

Tom Felton in a still from Burial

Highlights
  • Content will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language dubs
  • No exact dates, but the content will be up for streaming from April–July
  • Tom Felton-led (Harry Potter) war drama Burial also included in the list

BookMyShow Stream has partnered with VROTT Studios, a subscription-based streaming platform, to widen its catalogue with new content dubbed in Indian languages. The first slate of content — running across April to July — brings foreign TV series and movies such as the first two seasons of the Finnish crime drama Welcome to Texas, the psychological drama Over Water, Victor Lessard, and a lot more. In addition to their original languages, the content will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Currently, there are no pricing details for renting or purchasing the VROTT's catalogue. However, going by the existing preset, all rented shows should be accessible for 30 days, with each episode receiving a two-day time limit once you hit play.

“Over the past few years, cinephiles are becoming highly content-focussed and language-agnostic, increasingly opting for international content whether subtitled or dubbed and available in local languages,” Ashish Saksena, COO, Cinemas, BookMyShow said in a press release. “Through our partnership with VROTT, we are delighted to widen our global content slate further to include intriguing international titles and make them available in native languages for a diverse and multilingual Indian audience.” It also states that through this collaboration, VROTT's catalogue will ‘premiere exclusively' on BookMyShow Stream, albeit there is no word on what's going to happen to the existing platform once the deal fully goes through.

From the movies side, the catalogue includes Burial starring Tom Felton (Harry Potter movies), which follows a small band of Russian soldiers during the final days of World War II, who are tasked with trafficking Adolf Hitler's dead remains back to Joseph Stalin in Russia.

Keeping the war theme alive is Red Ghost, a Russian war-thriller where a mythical lone-wolf fighter roams the Russian forests hunting down Nazis with ease. When a special unit of the Nazis' Wehrmacht is ordered to neutralise the legend, a band of Soviet soldiers find themselves in the crossfire, trapped at a farm, and forced to fight back.

Meanwhile, in the Hungarian film The Grandson, an obedient office clerk Rudi (Gergő Blahó) goes on a revenge spree when his elderly grandfather falls prey to a phone scam, shattering the latter's health and spirit.

As mentioned before, we've got three TV series to boot, starting with Welcome to Texas, where a married couple — Tuula (Maria Ylipää) and Upi (Turkka Mastomäki) — set up a successful smuggling ring dealing with guns and drugs. However, when Upi gets asked by their Russian partners to get involved in a human trafficking mission, the family is drawn into the realm of international organised crime. The first episode of Welcome to Texas is also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, after which you'll have to pay Rs. 399 a year for access to VROTT content.

Over Water charts the shenanigans of a has-been TV celebrity Jon Beckers (Tom Dewispelaere), who has succumbed to a lifestyle of alcoholism and gambling. When his dejected wife gives him one last ultimatum to set things right and regain trust, he begins working at his father-in-law's shipping company. Things soon take a turn for the worst when he finds himself in the midst of strange dealings at the Antwerp docks.

And finally, we've got Victor Lessard, where a homicide cop with a troubled past is forced to lead an investigation on the ritualised, medieval-themed murders of a prominent Montreal psychiatrist and a successful lawyer.

“VROTT will focus to capture the emerging interior B&C markets by adding Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Marathi, Gujarati, and Punjabi languages as well,” Manish Dutt, Founder, VROTT said in a prepared statement. “Our partnership with BookMyShow Stream will help achieve the target and this partnership would help VROTT in extending its consumer base to the TVOD market along with the SVOD market as well.”

Currently, there are no concrete dates for when any of the aforementioned VROTT content will be available on BookMyShow Stream. For now, it only mentions an April-to-July release window.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: bookmyshow stream, vrott studios, vrott, welcome to texas, over water, victor lessard, burial, red ghost, the grandson
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Mobile Phone Exports From India Cross $11 Billion; iPhone Maker Apple Clocks 50 Percent Share: ICEA

Related Stories

BookMyShow, VROTT Studios Strike Partnership to Bring New Content in Native Indian Languages
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone Maker Apple Accounts for Half of All Mobile Phone Exports From India
  2. Truecaller Just Launched This New Feature for iPhone Users
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  4. Realme Narzo N55 With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  5. Vivo T2 5G First Impressions: Worthy Upgrades?
  6. Croma Summer Travel Essentials: Best Deals on Gadgets
  7. Google Fined $32 Million for Blocking Games on South Korean Platform
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Models Could Reportedly Drop This Expected Feature
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
  10. Realme Narzo N55 Will Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. India on Way to Become Global Leader in Mobile Devices, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  2. BookMyShow, VROTT Studios Strike Partnership to Bring New Content in Native Indian Languages
  3. Mobile Phone Exports From India Cross $11 Billion; iPhone Maker Apple Clocks 50 Percent Share: ICEA
  4. Apple in Talks With Suppliers to Make MacBook Models in Thailand as Company Looks Beyond China: Report
  5. Twitter Tells Karnataka HC Its Petition Against MeitY's Content Takedown Orders Are Maintainable
  6. Truecaller Launches Live Caller ID for iPhone Users: All Details
  7. WhatsApp's Companion Mode Reportedly Rolling Out to All Android Beta Testers
  8. Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade is Just Some Hours Away; Twitterati Cannot Keep Calm
  9. Opera Browser for iOS Gets Free Inbuilt VPN, Allows Users to Browse Web Privately
  10. Oppo A1 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.