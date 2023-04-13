Technology News

India on Way to Become Global Leader in Mobile Devices, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The government has set a target of $10 billion (roughly Rs. 86,000 crore) worth of mobile phone exports from the country.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 13 April 2023 11:02 IST
India on Way to Become Global Leader in Mobile Devices, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mobile phone exports from India reached close to $11.12 billion

Highlights
  • Mobile phone exports from India reached close to $11.12 billion
  • Apple accounted for around half of the total exports
  • Samsung accounts for about 40 percent share

With the doubling of smartphone exports from India to over $11 billion (roughly Rs. 90,000 crore), the country is on its way to become global leader in the mobile devices segment, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Mobile phone exports from India reached close to $11.12 billion with iPhone maker Apple accounting for around half of the total exports, according to industry body ICEA and estimates from industry sources.

"With the doubling of exports of smartphones to more than $11 billion, India is well on its way to become a leader in the mobile device market of the world and play a major role in India's electronic exports. This is a major win for PM Modiji's 'make in India' programme," Vaishnaw said.

India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said that mobile phones export from India have doubled to surpass Rs 90,000 crore, about $11.12 billion, in the financial year (FY) 2022-23 from Rs. 45,000 crore in FY22.

"No economy or sector in the economy can become a great and vibrant global economy without large exports. The mobile phone export juggernaut continues. Riding on the 100 percent growth in mobile phone exports, which have crossed Rs 90,000 crore for FY 2022-23, electronics exports have also grown by 58 percent to Rs 1,85,000 crore. It is extremely satisfying that we have crossed the targeted figure of Rs 75,000 crore for the year," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

The government has set a target of $10 billion worth of mobile phone exports from the country.

According to industry sources, Apple is estimated to have clocked 50 percent share with export of 'made in India' iPhones worth $5.5 billion (roughly Rs. 45,000 crore).

Sources estimate that Samsung accounts for about 40 percent share with export worth Rs. 36,000 crore.

Emails sent to Apple and Samsung did not elicit any response.

"Third party exports contributed around $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 9,014 crore) in the total export. These players export phones of all brands that are made in India," the source said.

The government has set the target of achieving $300 billion (roughly Rs. 24,58,500 crore) worth of electronics manufacturing by 2025-26, with $120 billion (roughly Rs. 9,83,400 crore) expected to come from exports. Mobile phones are anticipated to contribute more than $50 billion (roughly Rs. 4,09,700 crore) worth of exports by 2025-26.

According to ICEA, mobile phone exports now account for 46 percent of the overall electronic goods exports.

