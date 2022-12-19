Technology News
loading

K.G.F: Chapter 2 Is the Highest-Selling, Most-Watched Movie in 2022, According to BookMyShow

K.G.F: Chapter 2 surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s five-year-long record, to emerge on top with 17.7 million tickets sold on BookMyShow.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 19 December 2022 06:00 IST
K.G.F: Chapter 2 Is the Highest-Selling, Most-Watched Movie in 2022, According to BookMyShow

Photo Credit: Excel Entertainment

K.G.F: Chapter 2

Highlights
  • Numbers were gathered between Jan 1 to Dec 5, 2022
  • On release day, April 14, K.G.F: Chapter 2 sold 2.14 million tickets
  • It continued to sell 34 percent of overall tickets for weekends

K.G.F: Chapter 2 — Prashanth Neel's sequel to the period thriller — was among the highest-selling and most-watched movies in 2022. As per BookMyShow's “Best of 2022” report, on release day — April 14 — the movie managed to sell 2.14 million tickets, with further collections coming in the following weekends. The Kannada-language film sold 34 percent of overall tickets in the weekends of 2022, surpassing S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, to emerge as the best-selling film on the platform, with a whopping 17.7 million tickets sold.

According to BookMyShow, K.G.F: Chapter 2 also topped the charts for the highest number of advance bookings, succeeded by the likes of RRR, Ponniyin Selvan: I, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and oddly enough, Idris Elba-led Beast — not the Tamil-language film of the same name, starring Vijay.

The BookMyShow statistics also mention a 116 percent increase in audiences wanting an “immersive cinematic experience” over regular screens. This naturally refers to 3D, IMAX 2D, IMAX 3D, and 4DX formats, which were also heavily promoted during Avatar's re-release, back in September. The IMAX and 4DX formats are mostly popular with Hollywood films, with Indian titles making a small percentage of the total.

Going by the data collected from the period of January 1 to December 5, BookMyShow Stream — the company's video-on-demand platform — recorded 1.11 lakh hours of viewing in 2022. The year also saw 200 films getting added to the streaming platform, which 93 percent of the Indian audience devoured. The remaining seven percent, however, opted to buy those films for viewing at their leisure. While there are no explicit figures, the company notes that Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Spacewalker, and the 2020-released documentary centring on the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, Assassins, were the “highest viewed” films on BMS Stream. The Marvel Cinematic Universe entry in the list also has an extended version up for streaming or purchasing, which includes some content that was cut from the theatrical version.

2022 also welcomed some Oscar-nominated movies onto BookMyShow Stream, with Will smith-led King Richard, Denis Villeneuve's Dune, Kristen Stewart's Spencer, and Parallel Mothers starring Penélope Cruz among the key highlights.

The BookMyShow report also mentions that 8 million audience members stepped out for on-ground live entertainment, across 19,000 plus events — a positive development, after having endured the COVID-19 lockdowns across 2020 and 2021.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
K.G.F: Chapter 2

K.G.F: Chapter 2

  • Release Date 14 April 2022
  • Language Kannada
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Yash, Anmol Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prak, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avin, Rao Ramesh, T. S. Nagabharana, Archana Jois, B.S. Avin, Ramachandra Raju, B. Suresha, Sharik Khan
  • Director
    Prashanth Neel
  • Producer
    Vijay Kiragandur
RRR

RRR

  • Release Date 25 March 2022
  • Language Telugu
  • Genre Action, Drama, History
  • Cast
    N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Spandan Chaturvedi, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran
  • Director
    S. S. Rajamouli
  • Producer
    D. V. Danayya
Ponniyin Selvan: I

Ponniyin Selvan: I

  • Release Date 30 September 2022
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Drama, History
  • Cast
    Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayaram, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman
  • Director
    Mani Ratnam
  • Producer
    Mani Ratnam, Allirajah Subaskaran
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Read Review

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

  • Release Date 6 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror, Superhero
  • Cast
    Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams, Patrick Stewart, Hayley Atwell, Lashana Lynch, Anson Mount, John Krasinski, Julian Hilliard, Jett Klyne, Charlize Theron, Bruce Campbell
  • Director
    Sam Raimi
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Beast

Beast

  • Release Date 2 September 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Horror
  • Cast
    Idris Elba, Iyana Halley, Leah Sava Jeffries, Sharlto Copley, Riley Keough, Melanie Jarnson, Damon Burtley, Amara Miller, Robby MacIsaac, Billy Gallagher
  • Director
    Baltasar Kormákur
  • Producer
    James Lopez, Will Packer, Jaime Primak Sullivan
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Read Review

Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Release Date 16 December 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • Director
    Jon Watts
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: bookmyshow, bookmyshow stream, bms stream, 2022 most popular movies, bookmyshow 2022 report, kgf chapter 2, spider man no way home, rrr, ponniyin selvan i, ps 1, doctor strange in the multiverse of madness, baahubali 2, beast, bollywood, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Top Gun: Maverick India Premier: Tom Cruise-Starrer to Release on Prime Video on December 26
Elon Musk Could Resign as Twitter CEO Today, Asks Twitter Users to Vote on His Future
Featured video of the day
The Tech Scoop from Music Legend AR Rahman

Related Stories

K.G.F: Chapter 2 Is the Highest-Selling, Most-Watched Movie in 2022, According to BookMyShow
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Could Resign as Twitter CEO Today, Asks Twitter Users to Vote
  2. Nothing Ear 2 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database
  3. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  4. Moto G53 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Why Musk Versus Apple Is a Fight Worth Having
  6. Acer Swift Edge With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Set to Introduce Its First Keyboard With Customisable Design: Details
  8. Moto X40 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  9. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Apple Patent for Future Keyboards Hints at Video Display on Keys: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Could Resign as Twitter CEO Today, Asks Twitter Users to Vote on His Future
  2. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Is the Highest-Selling, Most-Watched Movie in 2022, According to BookMyShow
  3. Top Gun: Maverick India Premier: Tom Cruise-Starrer to Release on Prime Video on December 26
  4. Tecno Phantom X2 5G India Launch Confirmed; Pre-Bookings to Start on January 2
  5. HTC to Unveil New Mixed Reality Headset at CES 2023, May Take on Meta Quest: Report
  6. Nubia Z50 Teaser Videos Show Design; Confirm MyOS 13, 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Samsung Galaxy M04 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  8. Mission Majnu Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra Takes Risks for India as Undercover RAW Agent
  9. YouTube Music to Roll Out Custom Radio Playlist Feature Soon: Report
  10. YouTube is Testing 'Add To Queue' Feature for Android, iOS Premium Subscribers: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.