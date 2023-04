OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, to Be Available for Pre-Order Starting April 28: All Details

OnePlus Pad price in India has been finally revealed. The first tablet from OnePlus will be available for purchase in two configurations in the country. It'll be available at a starting price of Rs. 37,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The tablet will be available for pre-orders starting April 28 in a single Halo Green colour option.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.