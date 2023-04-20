Technology News

Twilight Set to Make its Way to TV as Harry Potter Gets Rebooted

Lionsgate Entertainment is developing the series, which is still in the very early stages.

By Pratish Narayanan, Bloomberg | Updated: 20 April 2023 14:44 IST
Twilight Set to Make its Way to TV as Harry Potter Gets Rebooted

Photo Credit: Lionsgate

(L-R) Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner star in the Twilight series.

Highlights
  • The series will be based on the young-adult books by Stephenie Meyer
  • Five Twilight movies were made, the first of which was released in 2008
  • Warner Bros. is also working on a TV series version of Harry Potter

Twilight, the vampire-romance series that spawned five blockbuster movies and captured the hearts of brooding teenagers worldwide, is coming to TV.

Lions Gate Entertainment is developing the series — based on the young-adult books by Stephenie Meyer — for television, according to a person familiar with the matter. But plans are in the very early stages and haven't been finalised, said the person, asking not to be identified because the information isn't public.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the plans. Shares of Lions Gate jumped more than 6 percent to $11.49 (about Rs. 945) in New York on Wednesday.

News of a potential Twilight series follows plans by Warner Bros. Discovery to create a TV show based on J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter saga, which was previously made into eight movies. It underscores the pressure studios are facing to squeeze as much revenue as possible from intellectual-property rights they own, especially if they've already generated billions of dollars from the franchises.

The five Twilight movies — the first of which was released in 2008 — grossed $3.3 billion (about Rs. 27,127 crore) worldwide, earned stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart a legion of die-hard fans and turned the series into a cultural touchstone for a generation of young moviegoers.

As for Lions Gate, it has struggled to find a buyer and has lost more than 30 percent of its market value since the start of 2022, even though it boasts a library of almost 20,000 titles, including The Hunger Games. It recently got a reprieve with the success of John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest instalment in the action-movie series starring Keanu Reeves.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twilight, Twilight Saga, Harry Potter, Lionsgate, HBO Max, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart
Jaguar Land Rover Announces GBP 15 Billion Investment in EVs to Catch Up With Rivals: Details

Related Stories

Twilight Set to Make its Way to TV as Harry Potter Gets Rebooted
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meta Lays Off Tech Teams as Employees Express Frustration With Job Cuts
  2. Apple Saket, iPhone Maker's First Store in Delhi, is Now Open
  3. Moto G Stylus (2023) Leaked in New Renders: See Design
  4. iQoo 11 5G, iQoo 9 Series Price in India Discounted: Check New Price
  5. Realme 11 Series Design, Specifications Leak Online: Check Here
  6. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  7. Vivo S17 Pro Camera Details Tipped, Said to Feature Triple Rear Cameras
  8. OnePlus Pad May Be Available in India via Flipkart at This Price: See Here
  9. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Review
  10. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Teaser Poster Leaks Online, Hints at Imminent Launch
  2. Twilight Set to Make its Way to TV as Harry Potter Gets Rebooted
  3. Jaguar Land Rover Announces GBP 15 Billion Investment in EVs to Catch Up With Rivals: Details
  4. Elon Musk's SpaceX to Make Second Bid to Launch Starship Rocket on Test Flight
  5. Apple Could Double or Triple Investments, Exports in India Over Coming Years: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  6. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Sets July Release Date on Netflix, PlayStation, and PC
  7. India, UK Discuss Crypto Assets; Focus on Robust Approach to Handling Risks and Vulnerabilities
  8. Apple Opens Its First Store in Delhi as CEO Tim Cook Welcomes Customers
  9. Vivo S17 Pro Tipped to Pack Triple Rear Cameras With 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766V Sensor
  10. Poco F5 5G Appears on Geekbench Revealing Key Specifications as Details on Storage Variants Emerge: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.