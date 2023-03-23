Technology News

Ananya Panday to Headline as a Fashionista in Call Me Bae, a New Amazon Prime Video Series

In it, Ananya Panday plays a billionaire fashion expert Bae, who is disowned by her ultra-rich family, following a scandal.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 23 March 2023 15:13 IST
Photo Credit: Youtube/ Amazon Video India

Ananya Panday will star alongside actor Varun Dhawan in Call Me Bae

Highlights
  • Panday essays the role of Bae, a billionaire fashionista
  • Collin D’Cunha, assistant director on Sanju, is directing the show
  • It is executive produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra

Bollywood star Ananya Panday will star in Call Me Bae, an upcoming original series from the streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

The series, which has started production, was announced by actor Varun Dhawan in a hilarious video posted on social media.

"Pakki khabar hai guys, @ananyapanday is the new fashionista in the primeverse! Watch this first glimpse and stay tuned. #CallMeBae New Series, Now Filming!" Dhawan posted on Instagram.

The short clip opens with Dhawan announcing that Panday will headline the new show from the streamer.

"Hi guys, it's me, Prime Bae! And today I'm going to reveal Prime Video's new show, Call Me Bae," the 35-year-old actor says in the video.

Panday, 24, interrupts him and says, "Call ME Bae! That's my show, where I play a total fashion expert, just like moi." Dhawan then pokes fun at her as she makes a choice between two different shades of blue fabrics.

In response, Panday channels Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep's The Devil Wears Prada character Miranda Priestly and schools Dhawan on the nuances of fashion and couture.

Call Me Bae is created by Ishita Moitra who also co-wrote the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, a press release stated.

In the show, Panday essays the role of Bae, a billionaire fashionista, who is disowned by her ultra-rich family owing to a salacious scandal.

She has to fend for herself, for the first time ever. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices, and discovers who she really is.

Collin D'Cunha — assistant director on Sanju — is directing the show, which hails from filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. It is executive produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Ananya Pandey
  • Director
    Collin D’Cunha
  • Producer
    Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra
