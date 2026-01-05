Chikoo Ya Bunty: Raja Beta Kaun Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Chikoo Ya Bunty: Raja Beta Kaun ( Two Brothers One Crown) is an animated film which launches its different parts that are available on TV and OTT. There are two brothers who compete with each other for being the most adorable and loved one for their mother. The story is alluring for kids and it is easily available to watch. It includes learning social behaviour and morals with the everyday lives of Chikoo and Bunty. It's usually every home's tale in which siblings fight for the love and attention of their parents so it resonates with almost all the younger kids.

When and Where to Watch

Chikoo Ya Bunty: Raja Beta Kaun with its gripping tales arrives every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. It begins from December 25, 2025. Besides this OTT lovers can also see it on JioHotstar from now.

Trailer and Plot

Two Brothers One Crown tale of Chikoo Ya Bunty: Raja Beta Kaun is about both the brothers fighting for the crown at a tribal place. One brother is a little quiet and the other is notorious. It is interesting to know about who wins in the end and earns the Raja beta title. The stories of them give children moral values and also tell about social behaviour with self awareness and entertainment.

Cast and Crew

Shaily Dubey as Chikoo, Khushboo Atre as Bunty, Meghna Arande Joshi as Mother, Shanoor Mirza as Father, Manoj Pandey Grandfather, Rupa Bhimani as Grandmother have played through their voices. Vishwajeet Shinde has directed and Guarav Malani together with Sema Malani have worked on the scripts.

Reception

The kids are becoming an entertainment buff because of relatable characters and interesting stories. Since, it has its audience as children the IMDb rating is above average with 6.8.