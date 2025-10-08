Technology News
How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

How to Train Your Dragon is a fantasy adventure film that is set to release on OTT pretty soon.

Updated: 8 October 2025


Photo Credit: JioHotstar

A Viking youth befriends a rare dragon, reshaping beliefs and battling foes in this epic

Highlights
  • How to Train Your Dragon is a fantasy adventure film
  • It follows a friendship between a youth and a dragon
  • Streaming starts from Oct 13th, 2025, on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar
Written and directed by Dean DeBlois, How to Train Your Dragon is an American fantasy adventure film that is set to land on your digital screens, post its successful theatrical run. The movie revolves around the friendship of a Viking youth and a dragon who gets accidentally injured. Their friendship will go through challenges, and they aim to end the long-standing perception of the village as they see the dragons as monsters. This film is a perfect blend of action, comedy, adventure, and emotions.

When and Where to Watch How To Train Your Dragon

This movie will begin streaming from October 13, 2025, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. The movie will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

Official Trailer and Plot of How To Train Your Dragon

Set in the background of the Viking village of Berk, this movie follows Hiccup (played by Mason Thames), a Viking Youth, who accidentally takes down a rare fury dragon named Toothless, who is perceived as one of the most dangerous of all. However, things take a turn when he refuses to kill him and instead helps him heal his wounds. As the two bond together, an unusual friendship emerges. This friendship will now have to change the perceptions of the villagers and ultimately fight a battle against the dangerous crew of dragons surrounding the village.

Cast and Crew of How To Train Your Dragon

This movie features Mason Thames in the lead role, supported by Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, Gabriel Howell, and more. The music composition has been delivered by John Powell, while Will Pope is the cinematographer.

Reception of How To Train Your Dragon

This movie was theatrically released on June 13, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.8/10.

 

