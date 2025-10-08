Technology News
The Death of Bunny Munro OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Death of Bunny Munro is an upcoming six-part series that is set to release on digital screens.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 October 2025 15:09 IST
The Death of Bunny Munro OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Grief, addiction, and a killer collide on a Southern England road trip.

  • The Death of Bunny Munro is an upcoming drama series
  • It stars Matt Smith and Rafael Mathe in the lead roles
  • Premieres on Nov 21st, 2025, only on The Peacock Hub, JioHotstar
Directed by Isabella Iklof, The Death of Bunny Munro is an upcoming drama series that stars Matt Smith and Rafael Mathe in the lead roles. This series is based on the novel by Nick Cave and revolves around a salesman named Bunny Munro, who is a sex addict. After his wife's suicide, he takes his son on a road trip across Southern England, where the duo explores their own ways to grieve. However, their journey turns into chaos when a serial killer threatens them.

When and Where to Watch The Death of Bunny Munro

This series premieres on November 21, 2025, exclusively on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Death of Bunny Munro

This is a six-part series that follows a salesman named Bunny Munro (Played by Matt Smith), who pitches door-to-door the beauty products and seduces women. After his wife's suicide, he takes his nine-year-old son for a road trip and grieves his own way. However, things take a wild turn when, during the journey, the duo is threatened by a serial killer. Further, the son is seen communicating with the ghost of his mother. Later, as the chaos turns into a nightmare, Bunny Munro will have to confront his flaws and his connection with his son.

Cast and Crew of The Death of Bunny Munro

Written by Pete Jackson, this series stars Matt Smith, Rafael Mathe, Keirston Wareing, Jaenie Hackman, Aakash Shukla, Sarah Geene, and more. The cinematography has been done by Nadim Carlsen.

Reception of The Death of Bunny Munro

This series is yet to land on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
