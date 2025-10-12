Technology News
War 2 (2025) delivers intense action and emotional depth as Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr face off in a globe-spanning spy saga, now streaming on Netflix India.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 October 2025 11:02 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

War 2 (2025), directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by YRF, is now streaming on Netflix India

Highlights
  • War 2 (2025) premiered in theatres on August 14 2025
  • Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film features Hrithik Roshan & others
  • The film’s soundtrack by Pritam is a chartbuster
War 2 (2025) is Yash Raj Films grittiest action thriller ever and will keep you hooked all through the film, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Filled with breathtaking stunts, globe-trotting chases and moral quandaries, the film struggles to find its way as it becomes mired in a complex plot but shines with star power.

When and Where to Watch

War 2, which premiered in theatres on August 14, 2025, is now available to stream on Netflix India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Official Trailer and Plot of War 2

War 2 follows a secret agent named Kabir Dhaliwal (Played by Hrithik Roshan), who infiltrates an international criminal syndicate called Kali Cartel. However, he gets accused of betraying the nation, and his junior named Vikram (played by Jr. NTR) is asked to track him down. With Kabir on a secret mission to protect his nation from the attack, he will have to face challenges. On the other hand, Vikram holds a personal history with Kabir. While navigating the dangerous play, Kabir will explore the past with Kavya (Kiara Advani).

Cast and Crew of War 2

Written by Aditya Chopra, this movie stars the very talented Hrithik Roshan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, and more. The music has been composed by Pritam Chakraborty.

Reception of War 2

The movie landed on August 14, 2025, in the theatres, where it received a decent response from the audience. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.9/10.

 

