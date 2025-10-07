A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a Game of Thrones prequel series currently in production that takes place over 90 years before its predecessor. It traces the adventures of a knight as noble as he is humble, Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall, and his feisty young squire Egg, who will one day be King Aegon V Targaryen. Their travels throughout Westeros touch on knighthood, honour, and adventure at a time when the Targaryens ruled and dragons were becoming a distant memory. The series offered the chance for a character-driven, more intimate story, with Westerosi intrigue and charm.

When and where to watch

The series is scheduled to debut on Jiohotstar in January 2026.

Trailer and plot

Though we've yet to see a full trailer, early footage of the show has arrived on HBO's promotional material. The story arc has Dunk and Egg wandering through tournaments, interacting with lords and peasants, and facing challenges that would test their loyalty and bravery.

Cast and crew

The cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, while Ira Parker and George R. R. Martin are creators and writers. The production team of the show continues with executive producers Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis and others who had worked on House of the Dragon.

Reception

Since the series hasn't debuted yet, reviews are still on the way, but excitement is high among fans of Westeros. For comparison, the Game of Thrones episode “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” has an IMDb score of 7.9/10, evidence that using source material viewers like a lot can ultimately work in your favour as well.