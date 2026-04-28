Band Melam Out on OTT Now: Where to Watch This Rural Romantic Drama Online?

Band Melam is a story of two childhood friends, Giri and Raaji, who become separated by misfortune and misunderstanding. Raaji pursues education while Giri follows music with his village band. Their lives get diverted when they suffer from an unexpected reunion. It is a rural music drama. After many years, fate gets them back together. Through this, life forces them to explore their personal challenges. They also have to face family pressures and societal expectations. It is a romantic drama that goes through the harsh realities of the world and redefines love.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Band Melam online on ZEE5 India from April 24, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Giri and Raaji are cousins, and their families once planned their marriage to each other. Giri is not so good at studies, but Raaji excels in academics. Giri's family was well-to-do and provided Raaji's family shelter when they were poor. Over time, things change, and their financial status flips. Giri's family becomes poor while Raaji's family becomes rich. Raaji's progress in life, and she started to distance herself from Giri because he was irresponsible and directionless. Her father didn't want her to marry him. Later, what happens in the story is gripping to watch.

Cast and Crew

Band Melam is the director. Sathish Javvaji and Siva Mupparaju are the writers. Harsh Roshan and Sri DeviSai Kumar. It has been produced by Kavya and Shyravya under the banner of Kona Film Corporation.

Reception

Band Melam has an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10. It has a buzz on social media. Film resonates with today's youth.