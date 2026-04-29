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Thiruchitrambalam OTT Release: Where to Watch Dhanush’s Romantic Tamil Hit Online

Thiruchitrambalam is a Tamil romantic drama starring Dhanush as a delivery agent dealing with personal loss, love failures, and a strained relationship with his father.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 April 2026 14:55 IST
Thiruchitrambalam OTT Release: Where to Watch Dhanush’s Romantic Tamil Hit Online

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Thiruchutrambalam is currently running on Sun NXT.

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Highlights
  • Heartwarming story of love, friendship, and family reconciliation
  • Dhanush delivers a relatable performance as a delivery agent
  • Crossed Rs. 100 crore mark and received strong audience appreciation
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Written by Dhanusha and directed by Mithran R. Jawahar, Thiruchutrambalam is a Tamil-language romantic movie. It was released on 18 August 2022. It is about a deliveryman living with his father and grandfather. He blames his father for the loss of his mother and sister. As a result, they don't have good terms. Alongside, even his love life is not going well. He fell in love with his crush and confessed to her. But he got rejected. Further, what happens is interesting to know as his relationship with his father gets reconciled.

When and Where to Watch

Thiruchutrambalam is currently running on Sun NXT.

Trailer and Plot

Thiruchitrambalam is known as Pazham, which is a fruit in Tamil. He is a delivery agent and lives with his strict father, an inspector named Neelakandan, and his grandfather, Thiruchitrambalam. Pazham's mother and sister died in an accident due to the negligence of his father. He avoids talking to his father despite living under the same roof. He only likes to talk to his childhood friend Shobana and opens up to only her. When Pazham navigates through his life, he starts loving Anusha, who is his childhood crush. He takes help from his friend, and she gave him the idea to propose to her.

Cast and Crew

Thiruchitrambalam has been directed by Mithran R. Jawahar, and it has been written by Dhanush. It has Dhanush in the lead role along with Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, Raashii Khanna, Bharathiraja and Priya Bhavani Shankar in important roles.

Reception

Thiruchitambalam has earned around Rs. 100 Crores within 13 days of its release. It has been the most successful movie in Tamil cinemas with an IMDb rating of 7.9 out of 10.

 

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Further reading: Thiruchitrambalam, romantic drama, imdb, SunNXT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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