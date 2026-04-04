Technology News
English Edition

Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film

Band Melam, starring Harsh Roshan and Sridevi Apalla, is a heartwarming Telugu romantic drama that blends love and music. After its theatrical release on March 26, 2026, the film is set to stream on ZEE5, making it a must-watch for fans of emotional and musical love stories.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 April 2026 13:00 IST
Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film

Photo Credit: Kona Film Corporation

Band Melam Telugu romantic drama starring Harsh Roshan streams on ZEE5 soon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Band Melam released in theatres on March 26, 2026
  • Digital streaming rights acquired by ZEE5
  • Stars Harsh Roshan and Sridevi Apalla in lead roles
Advertisement

Band Melam is a Telugu romantic entertainer. Its theatrical release was on March 26, 2026. Now Zee5 has safely bagged its OTT rights and will start to stream on this platform following its theatrical run. Sathish Javvaji is the director of this movie; he and Siva Mupparaju wrote this film. The movie stars Harsh Roshan, Sri Devi, and Sai Kumar share the scene, and it is produced under Kona Film Corporation. The movie shares the story of childhood friends Giri and Raaji, who meet unexpectedly after a gap.

When and Where to Watch Band Melam

Band Melam has been running at the theatre since March 26, 2026. It is expected to stream exclusively on Zee5, followed by its theatrical run.

Trailer and Plot of Band Melam

The trailer revolves around Giri and Raaji, who are childhood friends and kept apart by a few misunderstandings. Raaji starts to focus on her education, and Giri follows his music. At one point, they both meet unexpectedly; that changes things.

Cast and Crew of Band Melam

The movie features Sathish Javvaji and Siva Mupparaju. Sathish Javvaji himself directed the movie and produced it under Kona Film Corporation.

Reception Band Melam

The movie Band Melam received a positive response from the audience, and it is holding the IMDb rating of 9.1/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Band Melam, ZEE5, musical love, romantic drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku Brings a Race Against Time to Prime Video
Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Be Company's Biggest Design Overhaul Yet: Mark Gurman
Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT: Know When, Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  2. Infinix Note 60 Pro Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket Lab Sends Up Test Satellites for Europe’s Next-Gen Navigation System
  2. Zootopia 2 Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Disney Cop Comedy Sequel
  3. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  4. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra’s Crime Thriller
  5. Scientists Identify 45 Earth-Like Planets Beyond Our Solar System
  6. Euphoria Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Sara Arjun's Social Thriller
  7. Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller
  8. Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film
  9. Microsoft Releases New AI Models That Can Generate Images, Audio and Transcribe Text
  10. Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »