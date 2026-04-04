Band Melam, starring Harsh Roshan and Sridevi Apalla, is a heartwarming Telugu romantic drama that blends love and music. After its theatrical release on March 26, 2026, the film is set to stream on ZEE5, making it a must-watch for fans of emotional and musical love stories.
Photo Credit: Kona Film Corporation
Band Melam is a Telugu romantic entertainer. Its theatrical release was on March 26, 2026. Now Zee5 has safely bagged its OTT rights and will start to stream on this platform following its theatrical run. Sathish Javvaji is the director of this movie; he and Siva Mupparaju wrote this film. The movie stars Harsh Roshan, Sri Devi, and Sai Kumar share the scene, and it is produced under Kona Film Corporation. The movie shares the story of childhood friends Giri and Raaji, who meet unexpectedly after a gap.
Band Melam has been running at the theatre since March 26, 2026. It is expected to stream exclusively on Zee5, followed by its theatrical run.
The trailer revolves around Giri and Raaji, who are childhood friends and kept apart by a few misunderstandings. Raaji starts to focus on her education, and Giri follows his music. At one point, they both meet unexpectedly; that changes things.
The movie features Sathish Javvaji and Siva Mupparaju. Sathish Javvaji himself directed the movie and produced it under Kona Film Corporation.
The movie Band Melam received a positive response from the audience, and it is holding the IMDb rating of 9.1/10.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement