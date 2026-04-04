Band Melam is a Telugu romantic entertainer. Its theatrical release was on March 26, 2026. Now Zee5 has safely bagged its OTT rights and will start to stream on this platform following its theatrical run. Sathish Javvaji is the director of this movie; he and Siva Mupparaju wrote this film. The movie stars Harsh Roshan, Sri Devi, and Sai Kumar share the scene, and it is produced under Kona Film Corporation. The movie shares the story of childhood friends Giri and Raaji, who meet unexpectedly after a gap.

When and Where to Watch Band Melam

Band Melam has been running at the theatre since March 26, 2026. It is expected to stream exclusively on Zee5, followed by its theatrical run.

Trailer and Plot of Band Melam

The trailer revolves around Giri and Raaji, who are childhood friends and kept apart by a few misunderstandings. Raaji starts to focus on her education, and Giri follows his music. At one point, they both meet unexpectedly; that changes things.

Cast and Crew of Band Melam

The movie features Sathish Javvaji and Siva Mupparaju. Sathish Javvaji himself directed the movie and produced it under Kona Film Corporation.

Reception Band Melam

The movie Band Melam received a positive response from the audience, and it is holding the IMDb rating of 9.1/10.