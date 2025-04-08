Technology News
Court: State vs. A Nobody OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Court: State Vs. A Nobody releasing on April 11 in five Indian regional languages on Netflix.

Updated: 8 April 2025
Court: State vs. A Nobody OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Court: State Vs. A Nobody, directed by Hansal Mehta, premieres on Netflix on April 11, 2025

  • Court: State vs. A Nobody premieres on Netflix on April 11, 2025
  • It will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam
  • The movie is directed by Ram Jagadeesh
Legal drama ‘Court: State Vs. A Nobody,' directed by Hansal Mehta, is finally out and will be premiering on Netflix on April 11, 2025. The film examines a situation where an illiterate individual can become caught in the legal system's web. The movie will be available Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, catering to a diverse audience. The court drama is for sure worth a watch due to its powerful story and performances.

When and Where to Watch State vs A Nobody

The movie will be available for streaming on Netflix, starting from April 11, 2025. Interested users can watch the movie on the platform in different languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Official Trailer and Plot of State vs A Nobody

Junior lawyer Surya Teja works for a law firm run by Mohan Rao (Sai Kumar). One day he hopes to be handed and win an individual case so he may do more than what his father was able to do—notarise documents. The 19-year-old Chandrashekar works at unusual professions to help his family and himself. His mother and sister accompany his father, a watchman on a piece of land.

Chandrashekar develops feelings for a 17-year-old girl called Jabilli, from a well-to-do family. With Jabilli's father dead, Mangapathi, her uncle, is regarded as the family patriarch. Mangapathi bribes the police using his attorney, Damodhar, to fabricate bogus cases against anyone should he feel they have compromised the integrity of his family or honour.

The narrative revolves around the discovery of the matter by Surya Teja and the way he helps Chandrashekar get justice.

Cast and Crew of State vs A Nobody

Court - State Vs. A Nobody is written and directed by Ram Jagadeesh in his directorial debut. The movie is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and presented by Nani under Wall Poster Cinema. The movie features Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sivaji, P. Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, Rohini, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Surabhi Prabhavathi, and Rajasekhar Aningi in their pivtol roles.

Reception of State vs A Nobody

The early responses to the shows were good, and many complimented Priyadarshi's fine acting and the emotional story of the film. ‘HIT 3' director Sailesh Kolanu also supported the film by appreciating it in a tweet by dubbing it as a long-lasting, emotionally potent film. His support provides additional publicity and influence for the movie. Furthermore, viewers appreciate precise depictions of court events and subdued character excursions. Good pre-release buzz and word-of-mouth point to the movie's appeal, particularly to viewers drawn to dramatic events with societal ramifications.

 

