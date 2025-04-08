Technology News
Juror #2 Now Available on JioHotstar: Clint Eastwood’s Thriller Explores Justice and Guilt

Nicholas Hoult stars in Clint Eastwood’s tense courtroom drama Juror #2, exploring guilt, justice, and moral dilemmas

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 April 2025 12:13 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/Rotten Tomatoes Trailers

Nicholas Hoult stars as a juror harboring a deadly secret in Juror #2

Highlights
  • Nicholas Hoult plays a juror hiding a deadly secret in Juror #2
  • Clint Eastwood directs a tense legal drama with moral dilemmas
  • Now streaming on JioHotstar after its theatrical release
Clint Eastwood returns with Juror #2. This is a courtroom drama that has caught a lot of attention. Nicholas Hoult stars as Justin Kemp. He joins a jury for a murder trial. As the case begins, he begins to suspect he may be connected to the crime. The film explores guilt and justice. It shows how telling the truth can come with a price.

When and Where to Watch Juror #2

Juror #2 is available to stream on JioHotstar for the Indian audiences. If you are a fan of exploring high-intensity human emotions, this is for you!

Plot and Trailer Breakdown

The trailer opens in Savannah, Georgia. Justin Kemp is selected for jury duty. He serves on a case involving James Sythe. The victim is Kendall Carter. She died in a hit-and-run. Kemp begins to have flashbacks. He starts to wonder if he might be the one responsible. Inside the jury room, he struggles with his conscience. His choices begin to shift the direction of the trial. Tension builds as the jury nears a final verdict.

Cast and Crew

Nicholas Hoult plays Justin Kemp. Toni Collette plays Faith Killebrew, who leads the prosecution. J.K. Simmons plays a retired detective who joins the jury. Kiefer Sutherland plays Kemp's sponsor in recovery. Clint Eastwood directed the film. He also produced it with Tim Moore and Jessica Meier. Yves Bélanger handled cinematography.

Reception

Juror #2 has a 7.3 rating on IMDb. Critics praised Clint Eastwood's direction. Many called it focused and restrained. The film made the National Board of Review's Top 10 Films of 2024. It earned five million dollars internationally in its first weekend. The film did especially well in French cinemas.

