Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Tipped to Do Away With In-Built S-Pen on Future Galaxy S ‘Ultra’ Models

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is slated to be released early next year, could still be equipped with an in-built S-Pen.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2025 19:29 IST
Samsung Tipped to Do Away With In-Built S-Pen on Future Galaxy S ‘Ultra’ Models

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra still comes with an S Pen but lacks Bluetooth functionality

Highlights
  • Samsung is said to drop the S-Pen from future Galaxy S Ultra models
  • 2026's Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain the in-built stylus
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra’s S-Pen lacks Bluetooth support and remote features
Advertisement

Samsung launches its flagship Galaxy S series phones every year with the ‘Ultra' model placed as the top-of-the-line offering. While this variant brings the best of technology which the South Korean tech conglomerate has to offer, future ‘Ultra' models in the Galaxy S lineup are tipped to sacrifice a feature that has been synonymous with the series for years — the S-Pen. However, this won't happen immediately as the purported Galaxy S26 Ultra is still said to retain the stylus.

No More S-Pen on Future Galaxy S ‘Ultra' Models

This information comes from user @PandaFlashPro's post on X (formerly Twitter). As per the tipster, Samsung may get rid of the S-Pen in future Galaxy S ‘Ultra' models. This move is said to be with the aim of "making more room". In a subsequent comment, the tipster clarified that the company may not take this decision hastily and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is slated to be released early next year, could still be equipped with an in-built S-Pen.

This suggests that Samsung could make this change with the Galaxy S27 Ultra model speculated to be launched in 2028. It remains unclear if the phones would still be compatible with the S-Pen despite getting rid of the in–built feature. If this happens, we think that the company could potentially market it separately as an accessory.

Following the Galaxy S25 Ultra's launch in January, it was reported that Samsung would be selling a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen separately. However, the company later clarified that the prior information was erroneous. While the Galaxy S25 Ultra still comes with an S-Pen, it isn't without a notable downgrade.

As per Samsung, it lacks Bluetooth functionality, which means it does not support remote features such as air actions and remote clicker for the camera — some of the most popular S-Pen functionalities on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and previous models. The reason? The South Korean company says only a small percentage of users took advantage of the Bluetooth interaction features. Thus, the aforementioned capabilities have been removed to prioritise features that are actually widely used by Galaxy users.

Meanwhile, the in-built S-Pen on the current flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra model is now simply marketed as a tool for note taking, scribbling, and using Google's AI-powered Circle to Search.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specifications, Samsung, S Pen, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo X200s Colour Options Teased; Tipped to Get 6,200mAh Battery, IP68/IP69 Rating
Google NotebookLM App Is Coming Soon, Company Confirms

Related Stories

Samsung Tipped to Do Away With In-Built S-Pen on Future Galaxy S ‘Ultra’ Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Specifications Leaked; Said to Debut on This Date
  2. OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale Offers Discounts on These Products
  3. Samsung's One UI 7 Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Galaxy S24 Series
  4. Nothing Phone 3a's Essential Space May Have a Monthly Processing Limit
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Review: The Super Leica Phone
  6. Honor Power to Launch on April 15; May Get 7,800mAh Battery
  7. Redmi Watch Move Design Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  8. LG 4K UHD Smart Monitors With WebOS Launched in India: See Price
  9. Poco F7 Allegedly Listed on BIS Website, Suggests Imminent India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Revive Dire Wolves Using Ancient DNA and Modern Gene Editing
  2. Tropical Tree in Panama Evolves Shocking Defense, Strikes Rivals with Lightning Bolts
  3. NASA’s Jonny Kim Heads to Space With Russian Crew on Soyuz MS-27
  4. First Future Type 1a Supernova Detected: White Dwarf Pair to Collide in 23 Billion Years
  5. Major Disruption Has Left Arctic Polar Vortex Away from North Pole, Scientists Alert
  6. Court: State vs. A Nobody OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Binance Partners Worldpay to Bring Fiat-to-Crypto Payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay
  8. US Department of Justice Reportedly Shuts National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team
  9. Samsung Tipped to Do Away With In-Built S-Pen on Future Galaxy S ‘Ultra’ Models
  10. Runway Introduces Gen-4 Turbo Video AI Model With Faster Generation Speeds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »