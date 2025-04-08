Vivo X200s will be announced in China on April 21, alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra. Vivo is actively teasing the handset on Chinese social media platforms, offering a detailed look at its design and colour options. Alongside, a Chinese tipster has suggested the key specifications of the phone days ahead of the formal reveal. The flagship smartphone is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel main camera and could pack a 6,200mAh battery. The Vivo X200s is confirmed to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

Latest teasers by Vivo reveal that Vivo X200s will be available in black, white, purple, and green colours.

Vivo X200s Specifications (Leaked)

Additionally, tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese) has leaked the key specifications of Vivo X200s on Weibo. As per the post, the upcoming phone will have a 6.67-inch BOE Q10 flat display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Vivo X200s is confirmed to ship with Zeiss branded cameras and a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset under the hood. Meanwhile, the tipster states that it will carry a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 50-megapixel LYT-600 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It is said to pack a 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

Like the vanilla Vivo X200, the X200s is likely to have an IP68 + IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

The launch of Vivo X200s will take place in China on April 21 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Vivo Pad SE, and Vivo Watch 5 are scheduled to be unveiled at the same event. Vivo is currently accepting pre-reservations for the phone via its official e-store in China and select online retailers.

Vivo X200s will come with upgrades over the Vivo X100s, that was unveiled in China last May with a price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,100).