MobLand Starring Tom Hardy Now Available on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

MobLand follows Tom Hardy as a fixer for the Harrigan family, battling rivals in a high-stakes London crime saga

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 April 2025 12:19 IST
MobLand Starring Tom Hardy Now Available on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The crime drama is streaming on Paramount+ and JioHotstar

Highlights
  • Tom Hardy plays a fixer caught in a deadly gang war in MobLand
  • The crime drama is streaming on Paramount+ and JioHotstar
  • Guy Ritchie directs episodes, bringing his signature style
The Great Britain's murder series MobLand can now be seen by Indian viewers on JioHotstar and by all others on Paramount+. For those who are not aware MobLand was a property that was originally considered to be the next chapter of the Ray Donovan saga. It was later developed into a stand-alone novel of fresh exploration on crime and kinship without baggage from a previously told tale.

Casting an experienced “fixer” at the center of a notorious crime family is Tom Hardy. A plethora of seasoned British talent make up the ensemble cast, including former James Bond Pierce Brosnan and Dame Helen Mirren in key supporting roles. The film, which has been directed in part by Guy Ritchie, is intended to be an examination of criminal influence within family dynamics amidst the backdrop of inner-city turmoil and warring gang tensions.

When and Where to Watch MobLand

The series is now available on JioHotstar, though one need to have a valid subscription in order to watch the series. The season 1 runs through ten episodes with weekly publication scheduled for every new one of them.

Official Trailer and Plot of MobLand

First intended teaser had the Stevenson bunch opposite the Harrigan family amid an incensing scenario. Getting into the storyline engaged to keep Harrigan's name as a peace-breaker, Harry Da Souza replaces Hardy. As relationships are put to the test and power changes set off a series of bloody events, tensions grow. The plot of the show gives internal loyalty and territory control first priority, with flashes of both internal betrayal and outside menace.

Cast and Crew of MobLand

Tom Hardy is playing the reliable enforcer for the Harrigan family, Harry Da Souza. The head of the family, Conrad Harrigan looks to be Pierce Brosnan. Maeve Harrigan is Conrad's wife, played by Helen Mirren. Other cast members include Paddy Considine as the eldest son, Kevin Harrigan; Joanne Froggatt as Harry's wife, Jan; Jasmine Jobson as Zosia, a close associate; Conrad's daughter Mandeep Dhillon; and younger family member Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan. Together with Hardy, Ronan Bennett and Guy Ritchie are listed among the executive producers.

Reception of MobLand

Comments on the series have been varied. On IMDb, where viewers responded favourably to individual performances—especially those by Hardy and Brosnan—a rating of 6.4 out of 10 was registered.

