Crime Beat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch High-Stakes Crime Thriller Online?

Crime Beat, a crime thriller starring Saqib Saleem, premieres on ZEE5 on February 21, 2025, delving into investigative journalism and corruption.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 February 2025 16:13 IST
Photo Credit: ZEE5

The thriller Crime Beat premieres on ZEE5 on February 21, 2025.

Highlights
  • Crime Beat releases exclusively on ZEE5 on February 21, 2025
  • Starring Saqib Saleem as an investigative journalist uncovering corruptio
  • Directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul
A gripping crime thriller is set to make its mark on OTT this month. Crime Beat, a Hindi web series, will soon be available for streaming on ZEE5. Directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul, the show delves into the dark underbelly of investigative journalism and crime, promising an intense watch for thriller enthusiasts. The teaser, recently unveiled, has already created a buzz, hinting at a high-stakes chase filled with twists and revelations.

When and Where to Watch Crime Beat

The much-anticipated thriller, Crime Beat, is set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on February 21, 2025. The official poster suggests an electrifying journey of a rookie journalist who finds himself entangled in a dangerous game, pursued by both criminals and law enforcement.

Official Trailer and Plot of Crime Beat

The teaser showcases Saqib Saleem as the protagonist, Abhishek, a young journalist driven by ambition. His journey takes a perilous turn when he stumbles upon a story that exposes powerful figures. The narrative follows Abhishek's investigation into an ordinary crime that unearths deep-seated corruption. As he uncovers disturbing truths, he forms an uneasy alliance with ACP Mayank Sharma, played by an undisclosed actor, who shares his quest for justice.

The teaser features a montage of gripping scenes—chases, threats, and secret deals. Abhishek's pursuit of the truth becomes increasingly dangerous as he realises that even his own media house may not be as innocent as it seems. The clip ends with an unexpected twist, hinting at shocking revelations ahead.

Cast and Crew of Crime Beat

The series features an ensemble cast, with Saqib Saleem portraying the lead role of journalist Abhishek. Saba Azad appears as a fellow reporter, while Sai Tamhankar plays a mysterious role, armed with a revolver and a striking presence. Rahul Bhat and Bhuvan Arora take on intense roles, with their characters hinting at significant involvement in the unfolding conspiracy.
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and co-directed by Sanjeev Kaul, the series promises a gritty and compelling portrayal of crime and media.

With its dark themes and engaging storytelling, the show's arrival on ZEE5 has heightened expectations, especially among thriller fans eager for a well-crafted narrative. With a mix of action, suspense, and investigative drama, Crime Beat aims to be a must-watch this February.

 

