Haywire Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Cast, Plot Details, and More

Discover where to stream Haywire, starring Gina Carano, and explore its gripping plot, cast, and reception.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 February 2025 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: Liongate Play

Gina Carano made her mark in Hollywood with Haywire, an adrenaline-fueled action thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh. Known for her background in MMA, Carano brought authenticity to the film's intense fight sequences, performing her own stunts without the use of wires or CGI enhancements. Haywire blends espionage, betrayal, and high-octane combat, featuring a star-studded cast that adds depth to the gripping storyline.

When and Where to Watch 'Haywire'

The action-packed thriller Haywire, directed by Steven Soderbergh, had its theatrical release on January 20, 2012, in the United States. Haywire is now officially streaming on Lionsgate Play from February 7, 2025.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'Haywire'

The trailer of Haywire introduced audiences to Gina Carano's character, Mallory Kane, a highly skilled black ops operative betrayed by her own employers. The film follows Mallory as she unravels a conspiracy while being pursued by assassins. The narrative begins in a diner where she fends off an attack and takes a civilian hostage to aid her escape. Flashbacks reveal that her mission in Barcelona led to her being framed for murder. As she navigates through a series of betrayals, Mallory seeks revenge against those who set her up. The story culminates in a final confrontation where she uncovers the full extent of the conspiracy.

Cast and Crew of 'Haywire'

The film boasts a high-profile cast, with Gina Carano making her feature film debut as Mallory Kane. Michael Fassbender plays MI6 agent Paul, while Ewan McGregor takes on the role of Kenneth, Mallory's employer. The ensemble also includes Channing Tatum as Aaron, Michael Douglas as CIA agent Alex Coblenz, Antonio Banderas as Rodrigo, and Bill Paxton as John Kane. The screenplay was penned by Lem Dobbs, with cinematography handled by Peter Andrews and editing by Mary Ann Bernard. David Holmes composed the film's score, adding to its gripping intensity.

Reception of 'Haywire'

The film received a largely positive critical response. At the box office, Haywire grossed $34.5 million worldwide against a $23 million budget. While not a blockbuster hit, its grounded action sequences and Carano's fight choreography were highlighted as standout elements. It has an IMDb rating of 5.8 / 10.

 

