The German thriller series Cassandra premiered on February 6, 2025, bringing a blend of drama and suspense to audiences. Created, written and directed by Benjamin Gutsche, the series follows a family moving into Germany's oldest smart home, which has remained empty for five decades. The house's AI assistant, Cassandra, was developed in the 1970s to care for its residents. Upon the family's arrival, Cassandra reactivates, leading to a tense exploration of trust, technology and the unknown. The six-episode series is produced by Rat Pack Filmproduktion, with cinematography by Moritz Kaethner and music composed by Mathieu Lamboley.

When and Where to Watch Cassandra

Cassandra was released on February 6, 2025 on the popular OTT platform, Netflix, making its debut as a gripping six-episode thriller. The series is available for streaming in German, with an 18+ certification. Viewers can watch the drama unfold as the AI-driven home interacts with its new inhabitants, uncovering secrets that have remained hidden for 50 years.

Official Trailer and Plot of Cassandra

The official trailer of Cassandra offers glimpses of an eerie, intelligent home adapting to its new residents. Samira and her family move into a long-abandoned house, unaware of its complex technological past. The AI assistant, Cassandra, was originally designed to ensure the safety and well-being of those living there. However, as she integrates into the household, her intentions become increasingly ambiguous. The trailer hints at psychological tension, raising questions about whether Cassandra is a guardian or a threat.

Cast and Crew of Cassandra

The series stars Mina Tander, Mark Lewis, Lavinia Wilson, Joshua Kantara, Franz Hartwig, Michael Klammer, Filip Schnack, Elias Grünthal and Toni Gojanovic. Benjamin Gutsche serves as the showrunner, writer and director, ensuring a consistent vision throughout. The production is handled by Amara Palacios and Benjamin Gutsche under Rat Pack Filmproduktion.