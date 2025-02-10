Insomniac Games, the studio behind Marvel's Spider-Man games on PlayStation, pitched Resistance 4 to Sony at some point, but was rejected, the studio's founder revealed over the weekend. Insomniac, known for its iconic franchises like Ratchet & Clank and Spyro, made three Resistance games on PlayStation 3. The first-person shooter franchise, however, has not seen a new entry since 2011's Resistance 3.

Insomniac Pitched Resistance 4

The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart developer had pitched the idea for a fourth Resistance game to its parent Sony, but the project wasn't greenlit, Ted Price, founder and CEO of Insomniac Games, revealed on Kinda Funny Gamescast Saturday.

“We did pitch that one,” Price said about a potential Resistance 4, “and it was a wonderful concept. And in terms of timing and market opportunity, it didn't work out.

“It was the result of a lot of Insomniac team members being passionate about extending the story further, because I do believe that Resistance has set up a really cool alternate history base where anything can happen with the Chimera and where they go and what their origins are. We spent a lot of time working on backstory and brainstorming on where we could take this in the future,” Price said.

Price's comments come after he announced in January he'd be retiring from the games industry at the end of March.

The Insomniac CEO, who served as creative director on Resistance: Fall of Man and Resistance 2, further said he would love to see Resistance's story taken further, but there were no current plans at the studio to do so. “We love the fan response and we know that fans ask pretty regularly if we're going to do another Resistance. There's no answer to that, but I will say we pitched Resistance 4 and it was cool,” he said.

Price, however, didn't rule out Insomniac, currently working on Marvel's Wolverine, returning to Resistance at some point. “Fortunately, because we're part of Sony, and Sony owns the intellectual property to Resistance, we will always have the opportunity to revisit Resistance.”

The Resistance series, which is set in an alternate history in the 1950s where Earth has been invaded by a hostile alien race, saw three mainline games on the PS3 between 2006 and 2011. Insomniac Games has since gone on to work on more Ratchet & Clank games, Sunset Overdrive and Marvel's Spider-Man titles.

Price, who founded Insomniac Games in 1994, announced his retirement last month, saying he felt it was time to step aside after leading the studio for 30 years. Price confirmed that Chad Dezern, Ryan Schneider and Jen Huang would be appointed as Insomniac's new co-studio heads.