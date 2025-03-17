Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in Europe, Storage and Colour Options Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2025 15:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in Europe, Storage and Colour Options Leaked

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy 25 Edge is expected to have a 5.84mm thin profile

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may ship with Android 15-based One UI 7
  • The handset is expected to pack a 3,900mAh battery
  • The Galaxy S25 Edge will likely support 25W charging
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025) and is tipped to launch in April. It recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website suggesting an imminent India launch as well. While there hasn't been any official news from Samsung, a new report has now surfaced suggesting the expected price, storage variants, and colour options of the phone. The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to join the existing Galaxy S25 series, which was introduced globally in January with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and Android 15-based One UI 7.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price, Storage, Colour Options (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be priced between EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,13,400) and EUR 1,300 (roughly Rs. 1,22,900) in Europe for the 12GB + 256GB option, according to an Android Headlines report. While the exact price will vary from country to country, it is said to be within the suggested range.

Depending on the country, the 512GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be priced between EUR 1,300 (roughly Rs. 1,22,900) to EUR 1,400 (roughly Rs. 1,32,300), as per the report. Previous leaks have hinted that the Galaxy S25 Edge could be priced around $999 (roughly Rs. 87,150) in the US.

Furthermore, the report claimed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will support 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UP TO 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset is tipped to come in Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Silver colour options. The report added that the build material of the phone could include titanium. Earlier leaks suggested that the phone body could be made of aluminium and ceramic.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, similar to the current Galaxy S25 handsets and will likely run on Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box. The smartphone is said to be considerably slimmer and lighter than the other variants in the lineup. It may have a 5.84mm thin profile and weigh about 162g.

It is expected to pack a 3,900mAh battery and support 25W charging. The Galaxy S25 Edge may sport a 6.65-inch display, a 200-megapixel primary sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
