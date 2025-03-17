Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025) and is tipped to launch in April. It recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website suggesting an imminent India launch as well. While there hasn't been any official news from Samsung, a new report has now surfaced suggesting the expected price, storage variants, and colour options of the phone. The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to join the existing Galaxy S25 series, which was introduced globally in January with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and Android 15-based One UI 7.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price, Storage, Colour Options (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be priced between EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,13,400) and EUR 1,300 (roughly Rs. 1,22,900) in Europe for the 12GB + 256GB option, according to an Android Headlines report. While the exact price will vary from country to country, it is said to be within the suggested range.

Depending on the country, the 512GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be priced between EUR 1,300 (roughly Rs. 1,22,900) to EUR 1,400 (roughly Rs. 1,32,300), as per the report. Previous leaks have hinted that the Galaxy S25 Edge could be priced around $999 (roughly Rs. 87,150) in the US.

Furthermore, the report claimed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will support 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UP TO 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset is tipped to come in Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Silver colour options. The report added that the build material of the phone could include titanium. Earlier leaks suggested that the phone body could be made of aluminium and ceramic.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, similar to the current Galaxy S25 handsets and will likely run on Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box. The smartphone is said to be considerably slimmer and lighter than the other variants in the lineup. It may have a 5.84mm thin profile and weigh about 162g.

It is expected to pack a 3,900mAh battery and support 25W charging. The Galaxy S25 Edge may sport a 6.65-inch display, a 200-megapixel primary sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter.