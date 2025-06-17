Technology News
English Edition

Blind Spot Starring Naveen Chandra Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Blind Spot is a Telugu movie starring Naveen Chandra. In this mysterious story, he is investigating a suicide case that turns out to be murder; watch what happens next.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 June 2025 12:41 IST
Blind Spot Starring Naveen Chandra Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Blind Spot Is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime — Don’t Miss This Gripping New Psychological Thriller

Highlights
  • A girl's suicide sparks a murder probe led by Officer Vikram
  • Each suspect hides dark secrets as the murder mystery deepens
  • Vikram races against time to catch the killer before they escape
Advertisement

Blind Spot, directed and written by Rakesh Sharma, stars Naveen Chandra as the main lead, along with the other cast members Rashi Singh and Ali Reza. The story covers the story when Officer Vikram, played by Naveen, is investigating a death termed as a suicide, which later turns into a murder case. So he starts his investigation by suspecting her husband, stepchildren, and also her maid, as he uncovers secrets and lies. Watch what the suspense holds in this new movie only on Amazon Prime.

When and Where to Watch Blind Spot?

Blind Spot, a Telugu movie featuring Naveen Chandra as the main lead, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Cast and Crew of Blind Spot

The director and writer of Blind Spot is Rakesh Varma, and the main cast includes Naveen Chandra, Rashi Singh, and Ali Reza. The other supporting cast comprises Ravi Varma, Gayatri Bhargavi, Kishore Kumar Polimera, Harika Pedada, Harsh Roshan, Master Abhishikth, Siddarth Gollapudi, and Gururaj Manepalli.

The Storyline of Blind Spot

A 24-year-old girl is found dead in a mysterious way. It is assumed to be a suicide but later turns out to be a brutal murder and is under investigation. So, this case is handed over to one of the reputed officers named Vikram, played by Naveen Chandra, a very talented investigator.

Now, as Vikram is investigating, he discovers some very tragic and hidden secrets linked to Divya's murder. There is a web of secrets related to the girl's husband, stepchildren and her maid. Each has its reason and motives with some hidden truths. So, with timing running out and the killer just roaming around freely, Vikram is stuck in a zone to put the pieces of the puzzle together before time runs out.

Reception

Blind Spot, a Telugu film covering the story of a 24-year-old, which is initially termed as a suicide, turns out to be brutal and is investigated by an officer named Vikram. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.9/10

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Blind Spot, OTT Release, Amazon Prime
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nothing Phone 3 Listed on Walmart Website, Reaffirming Its Launch in the US
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 Update for Pixel Reportedly Brings New Launch Animation for Gemini Overlay
Blind Spot Starring Naveen Chandra Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Global Launch Confirmed; Design Teased
  2. Poco F7 Launch Date, Price in India, Design and Key Features Leaked Online
  3. OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  4. WhatsApp Is Finally introducing Ads on Its Messaging App
  5. Google Pixel 10 Series May Get a Tele-Macro Camera: All Details
  6. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series, Watch X2 Mini, Enco Buds 3, Pad SE to Launch Globally
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Design Revealed in New Leaked Renders
  8. OnePlus Nord 5 Series, OnePlus Buds 4 to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  10. OnePlus 15 May Get a Big Design Overhaul
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta AI App Now Shows a Warning Message to Dissuade Users from Publicly Sharing Private Chats
  2. OnePlus Pad Lite, OnePlus Watch 3 43mm to Launch on July 8 Alongside Nord 5 Series
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch to Get Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load Features With One UI 8 Watch Update
  4. OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked
  5. Borderlands 4 Won't Cost $80 After All as 2K Confirms Pricing and Pre-Order Details
  6. Ace Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Movie
  7. Dear Uma Now Available for Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know About Poetic Drama
  8. Blind Spot Starring Naveen Chandra Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  9. Echo Valley Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Rematch OTT Release Revealed: Know Where to Stream it Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »