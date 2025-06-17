Blind Spot Starring Naveen Chandra Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Blind Spot, directed and written by Rakesh Sharma, stars Naveen Chandra as the main lead, along with the other cast members Rashi Singh and Ali Reza. The story covers the story when Officer Vikram, played by Naveen, is investigating a death termed as a suicide, which later turns into a murder case. So he starts his investigation by suspecting her husband, stepchildren, and also her maid, as he uncovers secrets and lies. Watch what the suspense holds in this new movie only on Amazon Prime.

When and Where to Watch Blind Spot?

Blind Spot, a Telugu movie featuring Naveen Chandra as the main lead, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Cast and Crew of Blind Spot

The director and writer of Blind Spot is Rakesh Varma, and the main cast includes Naveen Chandra, Rashi Singh, and Ali Reza. The other supporting cast comprises Ravi Varma, Gayatri Bhargavi, Kishore Kumar Polimera, Harika Pedada, Harsh Roshan, Master Abhishikth, Siddarth Gollapudi, and Gururaj Manepalli.

The Storyline of Blind Spot

A 24-year-old girl is found dead in a mysterious way. It is assumed to be a suicide but later turns out to be a brutal murder and is under investigation. So, this case is handed over to one of the reputed officers named Vikram, played by Naveen Chandra, a very talented investigator.

Now, as Vikram is investigating, he discovers some very tragic and hidden secrets linked to Divya's murder. There is a web of secrets related to the girl's husband, stepchildren and her maid. Each has its reason and motives with some hidden truths. So, with timing running out and the killer just roaming around freely, Vikram is stuck in a zone to put the pieces of the puzzle together before time runs out.

Reception

Blind Spot, a Telugu film covering the story of a 24-year-old, which is initially termed as a suicide, turns out to be brutal and is investigated by an officer named Vikram. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.9/10