Devagudi Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Intense Drama Online?

Devagudi explores how caste tensions and a life-changing incident destroy the bond between three childhood friends.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 March 2026 12:02 IST
Devagudi Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Intense Drama Online?

Photo Credit: SunNXT

Devegudi streams on Sun NXT after Jan 30, 2026 release

Highlights
  • Devagudi now available on SunNXT
  • Story of childhood friends torn apart by caste, rivalry, and tragedy
  • Directed by Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy with strong dramatic elements
Devagudi is a movie that was made in very little time and released soon. However, it too couldn't perform well at the box office and was out of the theatres within three days because of a lot of buzz around it. It was released on January 30, 2026. It is a story of three childhood pals; however, their bond cracks because of the caste divisions and difficult situations. There came a pivotal incident that disrupted their lives, along with the relationship they share. Let's get into the insights about cast and crew, when and where to watch it and also trailer and plot of the movie.

When and Where to Watch

Devegudi is currently on SunNXT, and viewers can watch it online if they have a paid subscription to it. It came to theatres on January 30, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Devagudi is a story that revolves around a powerful family that is intimidated by its rivals. Veera Reddy has an aide named Dharma. He stands as the strongest protector for the family against the enemies, Kondreddy. He shares a close bond with Raghava Reddy. Unexpected conflicts emerge in their bond that adds emotional depth to it. The movie was shot in the Rayalaseema region and follows intense confrontations and dramatic moments.

Cast and Crew

Raghu Kunche is the music director who has now acted in the movie. This movie stars Abhinav Shaurya, Anusri, and Narashimha Toshi. It has been directed and written by Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy. Bellam has also produced the movie under the banner of Pushyami Film Makers.

Reception

The movie couldn't get a good audience after its release. It has an IMDb rating of 2.2 out of 10; however, the viewers are ready to watch it online, and there is a hubbub about it on social media.

 

Comments

Further reading: Devagudi, SunNXT, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
