Jockey is a Tamil rural action drama centred on the intense goat-fighting tradition of Madurai, now streaming online.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 March 2026 10:00 IST
Jockey Now Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Tamil Action Movie Online?

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Jockey streams on Amazon Prime Video from March 2026 after Jan 23 theatrical release

Highlights
  • Jockey is based on Madurai’s traditional goat-fighting sport
  • Directed and written by Pragabhal
  • Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Jockey is a rural action drama that takes a fierce dive into the raw, dusty arenas of Madurai, where tradition roars louder than pride. Rooted in the intense sport of goat fighting, the film captures a world where loyalty, rivalry, and honour collide under the scorching Tamil sun. With pounding action, emotional undercurrents, and a strong cultural backbone, Jockey brings to life a side of Tamil Nadu rarely explored on mainstream screens.

When and Where to Watch Jockey

Jockey was released in theatres on January 23, 2026, and created strong buzz among rural action lovers. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers with an active subscription can enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes.

Trailer and Plot of Jockey

The trailer follows Madurai's gritty goat-fighting arenas, where handlers raise goats as symbols of pride and family honour. When rivalries turn personal, battles are ruled by ego and revenge. The authentic rural drama sustains tension across its runtime as it's a blend of action and emotion.

Cast and Crew of Jockey

Jockey is written and directed by Pragabhal of Muddy fame, focusing on rural tradition and competition. The movies star Yuvan Krishna, Ridhaan Krishnas, and Ammu Abhirami, who deliver emotional depth and grounded performances.

Reception of Jockey

The movie, Jockey, holds a strong audience response, having an 8.0/10 IMDb rating and being praised for its authentic Madurai tradition and emotional action intensity.

 

