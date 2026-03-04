Technology News
Jab Khuli Kitaab OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia Starrer Romantic Drama Online?

Jab Khuli Kitaab is a romantic comedy-drama about a long-term marriage shaken by secrets, premiering March 6 on ZEE5.

Updated: 4 March 2026 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: ZEE5

Jab Khuli Kitaab will start to debut on March 6, 2026, exclusively on ZEE5 in India.

Highlights
  • Premieres March 6, 2026, on ZEE5
  • Directed and written by Saurabh Shukla
  • Stars Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia
The movie is an example that not all love stories start with roses or grand gestures. Sometimes, it can be portrayed after many years of marriage, when silence speaks louder than words. Jab Khuli Kitaab depicts one such heartfelt story, which unfolds as a warm and layered romantic comedy-drama, and also questions how well we know our life partner. The film is directed by Saurabh Shukla, and it beautifully blends humour, emotion, and surprising revelations, with seasoned actors guiding a narrative that feels personal, intimate, and deeply relatable.

When and Where to Watch Jab Khuli Kitaab

Jab Khuli Kitaab will start to debut on March 6, 2026, exclusively on ZEE5 n India. The film will stream with a subscription and will not be released in theatres, remaining a digital-only premiere.

Trailer and Plot of Jab Khuli Kitaab

The trailerr glimpses into Gopal and Anusuya's decades-long marriage; however, it is disrupted by hidden truths. The movie explores enduring love, forgiveness, companionship, and rediscovery with warmth, maturity, and grace, even with emotional conversations and gentle humour.

Cast and Crew of Jab Khuli Kitaab

The film stars Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia; their performances add depth and subtle humour. Aparshakti Khurana, Samir Soni, and Nauheed Cyrusi support the narrative. It is written and directed by Saurabh Shukla.

Reception of Jab Khuli Kitaab

As of March 3, 2026, the film has not premiered, so no official IMDb rating is available. Ratings will appear after its March 6 streaming debut, though anticipation remains strong.

 

Further reading: jab khuli kitaab, romantic comedy-drama, ZEE5, IMDb
