NASA’s Carruthers Observatory Begins Mission to Study Earth’s Hydrogen Halo

NASA’s Carruthers Observatory has launched its two-year mission from the Sun–Earth L1 point to study Earth’s exosphere.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 March 2026 21:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Carruthers Geocorona Observatory maps Earth’s outer atmosphere from 1M miles sunward

  • Mission images Earth’s hydrogen geocorona in UV light
  • Observatory orbits at Sun–Earth L1, 1 million miles away
  • Data reveal space weather effects on upper atmosphere
On March 1, 2026, NASA's Carruthers Observatory has started its two-year science mission. It studies Earth's exosphere, the outermost layer of the atmosphere, rich in hydrogen (seen as an ultraviolet “geocorona”). From its Sun–Earth L1 orbit about 1 million miles from Earth, it continuously images the geocorona's glow. These observations will help scientists understand how the upper atmosphere responds to space weather events from the Sun.

Mission Status and Observations

According to information provided by NASA, Carruthers was launched in September 2025. It has reached its halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point as of January 2026. Carruthers has been equipped with two ultraviolet cameras to take pictures of the hydrogen geocorona. With the aid of Carruthers, the expansion and contraction of the hydrogen halo around the exosphere can be studied over a period of two years. This provides information on how the upper atmosphere of the Earth responds to solar storms and fast streams of solar wind.

Mission Goals and Team

The Carruthers observatory is a small satellite developed by BAE Systems, with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign leading the way. It is equipped with two UV cameras and is the first satellite designed to explore the exosphere around the Earth. It has the support of the University of California at Berkeley and Utah State University (for payload development) and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center (for mission management). It is named after a scientist from the Apollo program who worked during the 1960s: George Carruthers. It will help answer some fundamental questions about the size of the hydrogen halo and how the Earth and Mars lose water into space.

 

Further reading: Carruthers Observatory, NASA, Exosphere, geocorona, Sun–Earth L1, Space Weather, George Carruthers, Ultraviolet Astronomy
