With Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

With Love is a nostalgic Tamil romantic drama about two individuals reconnecting through shared memories and growing closer emotionally.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 March 2026 15:56 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Nostalgic Romance Unfolds as With Love Premieres on Netflix India

Highlights
  • With Love premieres on Netflix India on March 6, 2026
  • The film will stream in five Indian languages for a wider reach
  • A nostalgic romantic drama with emotional storytelling
With Love is a romantic drama, a soft, nostalgic journey that explores love, memories, and emotional reconnections. The film presents a gentle and heartfelt story that moves through past and present emotions, blending innocence, romance, and self-discovery. With a simple narrative and emotional depth, With Love focuses on how unexpected meetings can revive old feelings and reshape relationships in meaningful ways.

When and Where to Watch With Love

The Tamil film With Love will premiere on Netflix India on March 6, 2026. The movie will be available for streaming in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, allowing a wider audience across India and overseas to enjoy the film after its four-week theatrical run.

Trailer and Plot of With Love

The trailer shows Sathya, the center of this movie, who agrees to a blind date with Monisha, arranged by his sister. During their conversation, they realise that they studied in the same school years ago. As they revisit shared memories, old crushes, and forgotten moments, their bond slowly grows stronger. The narrative beautifully captures nostalgia, emotional warmth, and the charm of rediscovering love, while showing how the past can gently influence present relationships and personal feelings.

Cast and Crew of With Love

The movie, with Love, is directed and written by debutant Madhan. Starring Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan, and Harish Kumar in key roles.

Reception of With Love

With Love received positive early reviews for its music, performances, and storytelling, and holds a 7.6/10 IMDb rating.

 

