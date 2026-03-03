Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find N6 Reportedly Appears at MWC 2026; Company Confirms March Launch in China

Oppo Find N6 will be available for purchase in China via the Oppo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 March 2026 16:30 IST
Oppo Find N6 Reportedly Appears at MWC 2026; Company Confirms March Launch in China

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N6 might ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find N6 is expected to debut on March 17
  • Oppo Find N6 will feature a creaseless foldable display
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Advertisement

Oppo Find N6 details have been surfacing online for a while. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to announce the exact launch date of the upcoming foldable handset. The Find N6 is confirmed to be showcased globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, soon. Ahead of its official unveiling, the Find N6 has been spotted at the event, giving a detailed look at its creaseless foldable screen. Moreover, the key specifications and features of the handset have also been spotted. Separately, the tech firm has confirmed that the Oppo Find N6 will be launched in China later this month.

Oppo Find N6 Design, Specifications (Expected)

Ahead of its unveiling, Android Authority has managed to get its hands on the upcoming Oppo Find N6 at the MWC 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. The smartphone appears with relatively thin bezels. It is shown to sport a flat metal frame and a near-creaseless foldable display on the inside. A power button, the volume controls, and an unspecified button could be placed on the right side of the foldable.

Moreover, the report reveals the key specifications and features of the phone. The Oppo Find N6 will reportedly be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. The handset could be backed by a 6,000mAh silicon carbon battery, with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The Find N6 might also sport an 8.12-inch foldable screen on the inside. It could ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

It will also feature 16GB of RAM, 1TB of internal storage, and an NFC security chip, according to the report. In the camera department, the Oppo Find N6 is shown to carry a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera unit. It might feature a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel secondary camera, along with unspecified 50-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras on the back. Meanwhile, it could feature two 20-megapixel selfie cameras for the inner and the cover displays.

Separately, the company has confirmed that the Oppo Find N6 will be launched in China in March. The smartphone is now listed on the tech firm's online store in the country for pre-order. More details about the upcoming foldable handset are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find N6 Launch, Oppo Find N6 Specifications, MWC 2026, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Resident Evil Requiem Becomes Highest User Rated Game of All Time on Metacritic

Related Stories

Oppo Find N6 Reportedly Appears at MWC 2026; Company Confirms March Launch in China
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15T Details Revealed; New Telephoto Lens, Bigger Battery Confirmed
  2. iQOO Z11x 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Here's When the Oppo K14 5G Will Launch in India: See Expected Specs
  4. Capcom Spotlight Livestream Announced for This Week; Will Feature 5 Games
  5. Poco X8 Lineup, Poco C85x 5G Appear on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  6. Here's When the Oppo Find X9 Ultra Will Be Launched Globally
  7. Nothing Phone 4a Will Go on Sale in Bengaluru at a Drop Event on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Air With M5 Chip, Up to 15.3-Inch Display Launched in India
  2. Capcom Spotlight Livestream Announced for This Week; Will Feature Pragmata, Mega Man: Dual Override and More
  3. Tanvi The Great Now Streaming on Prime Video: An Inspiring Autistic Hero’s Journey
  4. Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Samsung Announces ‘Holi Hai’ Sale With Cashback on Bespoke AI Appliances
  6. Kiss of the Spider Woman OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  7. Vanchana OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Courtroom Drama
  8. Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Early Leak Reveals Rear Camera Details
  9. Meta AI Reportedly Testing Personalised Shopping Recommendations to Compete With ChatGPT, Gemini
  10. Oppo Find N6 Reportedly Appears at MWC 2026; Company Confirms March Launch in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »