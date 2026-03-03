Oppo Find N6 details have been surfacing online for a while. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to announce the exact launch date of the upcoming foldable handset. The Find N6 is confirmed to be showcased globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, soon. Ahead of its official unveiling, the Find N6 has been spotted at the event, giving a detailed look at its creaseless foldable screen. Moreover, the key specifications and features of the handset have also been spotted. Separately, the tech firm has confirmed that the Oppo Find N6 will be launched in China later this month.

Oppo Find N6 Design, Specifications (Expected)

Ahead of its unveiling, Android Authority has managed to get its hands on the upcoming Oppo Find N6 at the MWC 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. The smartphone appears with relatively thin bezels. It is shown to sport a flat metal frame and a near-creaseless foldable display on the inside. A power button, the volume controls, and an unspecified button could be placed on the right side of the foldable.

Moreover, the report reveals the key specifications and features of the phone. The Oppo Find N6 will reportedly be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. The handset could be backed by a 6,000mAh silicon carbon battery, with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The Find N6 might also sport an 8.12-inch foldable screen on the inside. It could ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

It will also feature 16GB of RAM, 1TB of internal storage, and an NFC security chip, according to the report. In the camera department, the Oppo Find N6 is shown to carry a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera unit. It might feature a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel secondary camera, along with unspecified 50-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras on the back. Meanwhile, it could feature two 20-megapixel selfie cameras for the inner and the cover displays.

Separately, the company has confirmed that the Oppo Find N6 will be launched in China in March. The smartphone is now listed on the tech firm's online store in the country for pre-order. More details about the upcoming foldable handset are expected to be revealed in the coming days.