MacBook Pro (2026) was launched in India by the Cupertino-based tech giant on Tuesday, as the latest addition to the company's flagship laptop lineup. The new MacBook Pro model is set to be available for pre-order via the company's website later this week. The laptop is offered in two colour options. It ships in two display sizes. The latest MacBook Pro (2026) is powered by Apple's M5 Max and M5 Pro processors. It features up to 64GB of RAM. Apple has equipped it with a 12-megapixel webcam with Apple's Center Stage and Desk View support.

MacBook Pro (2026) Price in India, Availability

The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2026) with the M5 Pro chip is priced in India at Rs. 2,49,900 for the base model featuring 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Meanwhile, the variant with the M5 Max chip costs Rs. 3,99,900. Customers can pay an additional Rs. 20,000 to get the 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU variant. The 48GB RAM option will be available at a Rs. 40,000 premium, in addition to Rs. 40,000 for the 2TB storage option.

On the other hand, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2026) with the M5 Pro chip is priced at Rs. 2,99,900. Meanwhile, the model with the M5 Max processor costs Rs. 4,29,900. The configuration with 64GB of RAM costs an additional Rs. 60,000, while customers can pay a Rs. 1,00,000 premium for the 4TB storage option. The top-of-the-line M5 Max processor MacBook Pro (2026) model with an 18-core CPU and 40-core GPU costs an additional Rs. 50,000.

The new MacBook Pro (2026) will be available for pre-order in India starting March 4 via the Apple India online store. The laptop is offered in Silver and Space Black colour options.

MacBook Pro (2026) Specifications, Features

The MacBook Pro (2026) sports up to a 16.2-inch (3,456 x 2,234 pixels) Liquid Retina XDR ProMotion display, offering up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, 1 billion colours, P3 wide colour gamut, up to 120Hz of refresh rate, and an option nano-texture upgrade. It is equipped with a 12-megapixel webcam with Apple's Center Stage and Desk View support. It features up to an 8TB SSD for internal storage and up to 128GB of RAM.

MacBook Pro (2026)'s M5 Pro chip variant features an 18-core CPU with six “Super Cores” and 12 performance cores, a 20-core GPU, neural accelerators, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and a 16-core neural engine. On the other hand, the model with the M5 Max chip also features an 18-core CPU with the same configuration as the M5 Pro, a 40-core GPU, and the same features as the Pro processor. It supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Apple's N1 networking chip for connectivity.

The MacBook Pro (2026) packs a 100Wh battery with support for 140W wired fast charging via USB Type-C port. The company claims that the laptop will offer up to 24 hours of video playback and up to 17 hours of web browsing over Wi-Fi. It features one SDXC card slot, one HDMI port, one 3.5mm audio jack, and two Thunderbolt 5 ports. It gets Apple's backlit Magic Keyboard, an ambient light sensor, and a Touch ID sensor for security.