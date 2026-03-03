Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • MacBook Pro (2026) Launched in India With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips, Up to 16 Inch Display: Price, Specifications

MacBook Pro (2026) Launched in India With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips, Up to 16-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

MacBook Pro (2026) will be available for pre-order via the Apple India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 March 2026 20:59 IST
Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • MacBook Pro (2026) features up to 64GB of RAM
  • MacBook Pro (2026) packs a 100Wh battery
  • MacBook Pro (2026) gets a 12-megapixel webcam
Advertisement

MacBook Pro (2026) was launched in India by the Cupertino-based tech giant on Tuesday, as the latest addition to the company's flagship laptop lineup. The new MacBook Pro model is set to be available for pre-order via the company's website later this week. The laptop is offered in two colour options. It ships in two display sizes. The latest MacBook Pro (2026) is powered by Apple's M5 Max and M5 Pro processors. It features up to 64GB of RAM. Apple has equipped it with a 12-megapixel webcam with Apple's Center Stage and Desk View support.

MacBook Pro (2026) Price in India, Availability

The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2026) with the M5 Pro chip is priced in India at Rs. 2,49,900 for the base model featuring 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Meanwhile, the variant with the M5 Max chip costs Rs. 3,99,900. Customers can pay an additional Rs. 20,000 to get the 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU variant. The 48GB RAM option will be available at a Rs. 40,000 premium, in addition to Rs. 40,000 for the 2TB storage option.

On the other hand, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2026) with the M5 Pro chip is priced at Rs. 2,99,900. Meanwhile, the model with the M5 Max processor costs Rs. 4,29,900. The configuration with 64GB of RAM costs an additional Rs. 60,000, while customers can pay a Rs. 1,00,000 premium for the 4TB storage option. The top-of-the-line M5 Max processor MacBook Pro (2026) model with an 18-core CPU and 40-core GPU costs an additional Rs. 50,000.

The new MacBook Pro (2026) will be available for pre-order in India starting March 4 via the Apple India online store. The laptop is offered in Silver and Space Black colour options.

MacBook Pro (2026) Specifications, Features

The MacBook Pro (2026) sports up to a 16.2-inch (3,456 x 2,234 pixels) Liquid Retina XDR ProMotion display, offering up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, 1 billion colours, P3 wide colour gamut, up to 120Hz of refresh rate, and an option nano-texture upgrade. It is equipped with a 12-megapixel webcam with Apple's Center Stage and Desk View support. It features up to an 8TB SSD for internal storage and up to 128GB of RAM.

MacBook Pro (2026)'s M5 Pro chip variant features an 18-core CPU with six “Super Cores” and 12 performance cores, a 20-core GPU, neural accelerators, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and a 16-core neural engine. On the other hand, the model with the M5 Max chip also features an 18-core CPU with the same configuration as the M5 Pro, a 40-core GPU, and the same features as the Pro processor. It supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Apple's N1 networking chip for connectivity.

The MacBook Pro (2026) packs a 100Wh battery with support for 140W wired fast charging via USB Type-C port. The company claims that the laptop will offer up to 24 hours of video playback and up to 17 hours of web browsing over Wi-Fi. It features one SDXC card slot, one HDMI port, one 3.5mm audio jack, and two Thunderbolt 5 ports. It gets Apple's backlit Magic Keyboard, an ambient light sensor, and a Touch ID sensor for security.

MacBook Pro 14-Inch (M5 Pro, 2026) Laptop

MacBook Pro 14-Inch (M5 Pro, 2026) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 3024x1964 pixels
Touchscreen No
RAM 24GB
OS macOS
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.60 kg
MacBook Pro 14-Inch (M5 Max, 2026) Laptop

MacBook Pro 14-Inch (M5 Max, 2026) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 3024x1964 pixels
Touchscreen No
RAM 24GB
OS macOS
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.60 kg
MacBook Pro 16-Inch (M5 Pro, 2026) Laptop

MacBook Pro 16-Inch (M5 Pro, 2026) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 3,456x2,234 pixels
Touchscreen No
RAM 24GB
OS macOS
SSD 1TB
Weight 2.14 kg
MacBook Pro 16-Inch (M5 Max, 2026) Laptop

MacBook Pro 16-Inch (M5 Max, 2026) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 3,456x2,234 pixels
Touchscreen No
RAM 24GB
OS macOS
SSD 1TB
Weight 2.15 kg
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: MacBook Pro 2026, MacBook Pro 2026 India Launch, MacBook Pro 2026 Price in India, MacBook Pro 2026 M5 Pro, MacBook Pro 2026 M5 Max, MacBook Pro 2026 Specifications, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
MacBook Pro (2026) Launched in India With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips, Up to 16-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15T Details Revealed; New Telephoto Lens, Bigger Battery Confirmed
  2. iQOO Z11x 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Here's When the Oppo Find X9 Ultra Will Be Launched Globally
  4. Nothing Phone 4a Will Go on Sale in Bengaluru at a Drop Event on This Date
  5. MacBook Air With M5 Chip, Up to 15.3-Inch Display Launched in India
  6. MacBook Pro (2026) With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips Launched in India: See Price
  7. Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. iQOO 15R Goes on Sale in India Today: Know Price and Offers
  9. Samsung 'Holi Hai' Sale Brings Offers on Bespoke AI Appliances
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Carruthers Observatory Begins Mission to Study Earth’s Hydrogen Halo
  2. MacBook Pro (2026) Launched in India With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips, Up to 16-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  3. MacBook Air With M5 Chip, Up to 15.3-Inch Display Launched in India
  4. Capcom Spotlight Livestream Announced for This Week; Will Feature Pragmata, Mega Man: Dual Override and More
  5. Tanvi The Great Now Streaming on Prime Video: An Inspiring Autistic Hero’s Journey
  6. Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Samsung Announces ‘Holi Hai’ Sale With Cashback on Bespoke AI Appliances
  8. Kiss of the Spider Woman OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  9. Vanchana OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Courtroom Drama
  10. Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Early Leak Reveals Rear Camera Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »