O Romeo OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know About Its Plot, Cast, and More

ORomeo is a period crime drama set in post-independence Mumbai, exploring the rise of the underworld with emotional and intense storytelling.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 March 2026 14:41 IST
Photo Credit: Prime Video

O Romeo (Hindi) is expected to be available for rent on Prime Video from March 27.

  • O Romeo is set in post-independence Mumbai’s rising underworld
  • The film will be available for rent on Prime Video from March 27
  • Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj with a strong star cast
ORomeo is not just another period crime drama; it is a moody and layered journey into the dark underbelly of a transforming city. Set in post-independence Mumbai, the film explores how the underworld slowly rises alongside a rapidly changing society. With intense storytelling, emotional depth, and a nostalgic yet gritty atmosphere, O Romeo blends romance, crime, and power struggles into a compelling cinematic experience that moves through the shadows of a bygone era.

When and Where to Watch O Romeo

O Romeo (Hindi) is expected to be available for rent on Prime Video from March 27. According to reports, the film will likely stream for all subscribers on the platform in April 2026, making it accessible to a wider OTT audience soon after its rental release.

Trailer and Plot of O Romeo

The trailerr shows chaotic, evolving post-independence Mumbai, where ambition, crime, and survival collide, following characters navigating a strengthening underworld as modernisation, power networks, romance, tension, and emotions shape intertwined destinies.

Cast and crew of O Romeo

The movie, O Romeo, is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and written by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rohan Narula, and Hussain Zaidi. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Avinash Tiwary in powerful, emotionally intense roles.

Reception of O Romeo

O Romeo has generated moderate curiosity among crime drama fans. The movie holds a 5.8/10 IMDb rating, showing mixed responses and steady interest.

 

Comment
