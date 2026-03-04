Technology News
Apple Introduces M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips With New Fusion Architecture on 2026 MacBook Pro Models

Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max chips feature six new high-performance "super cores" and 12 performance cores.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 March 2026 10:55 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's new M5 Max and M5 Pro chips are available in its new MacBook Pro models

Highlights
  • Apple launched its latest MacBook Pro models for 2026 on Tuesday
  • The new models are equipped with M5 Pro or M5 Max chips
  • Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max feature high-performance 'super cores'
Apple refreshed its MacBook Pro portfolio on Tuesday with its latest generation of M series chips. The company's new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are its most powerful chips for desktop computing to date, and feature the company's in-house Fusion Architecture. The new chipsets feature six new high-performance cores and 12 performance cores, and it is claimed to deliver up to 30 percent better CPU performance. Similarly, the GPU can be equipped with up to 40 cores, each of which is equipped with a neural accelerator. The new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max will go on sale starting March 11.

M5 Pro, M5 Max Specifications and Features

According to details shared by Apple, the new M5 Pro and M5 Max are the first Apple Silicon chips to feature the company's new Fusion Architecture. The system on a chip (SoC) has two 3nm dies that are unified for low latency and increased bandwidth. The company's latest MacBook Pro (2026) model can be configured with an M5 Pro or M5 Max chip, along with up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of SSD storage.

While the company has typically positioned the MacBook Pro as a device for creators and users who require their machines for more resource intensive tasks, like video creators and sound engineers, the new 2026 MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro and M5 Max are also aimed at STEM students and AI researchers, according to the company's newsroom post.

Both the M5 Pro and M5 Max have an 18-core CPU, with 12 performance cores and six new high-performance "super cores". Apple claims that these super cores offer the fastest single-threaded performance, while the performance cores offer better efficiency and multithreaded performance. The GPU can be configured with up to 40 cores, and when compared with the M4 Pro and M4 Max, Apple claims that both its new chips can deliver "over 4x the peak GPU compute for AI".

Equipped with a new shader core that supports hardware-accelerated mesh shading and dynamic caching, the M5 Pro and M5 chip are also said to offer up to 35 percent and 30 percent better performance in apps that use ray tracing, compared with the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, respectively.

Other improvements to the M5 Pro and M5 Max include a more capable Neural Engine, with 16 cores. Apple hasn't shared specifics, but says that the new Neural Engine on the chips supports faster on-device AI performance, thanks to a higher bandwidth connection. The chips also support Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, which is present on the latest MacBook Pro models.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
MacBook Pro (2026) Launched in India With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips, Up to 16-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

