Vikram on Duty OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Vikram on Duty is an upcoming Telugu crime-thriller series that is set to drop on JioHotstar soon. It stars Nikhil Maliyakkal in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 March 2026 15:22 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The series will drop on March 6th, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar.

Highlights
  • Vikram on Duty is an upcoming Telugu crime-thriller series
  • It stars Nikhil Maliyakkal in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on March 6, only on JioHotstar
Vikram on Duty is an upcoming Telugu crime-thriller series that is set to hit your digital screens with intense drama and suspense. The plot of the series revolves around an unconventional police inspector who embarks on an investigation to solve a high-stakes risk. His approach then takes a turn when he breaks the rules and confronts the criminal networks, only to offer justice to the victim. The sequences are promised to be packed with high-voltage action, and the suspense that guarantees to keep the audience glued to their screens.

When and Where to Watch Vikram on Duty

The series will drop on March 6, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vikram on Duty

This Telugu crime-thriller series centres around Vikram Vasu (Played by Nikhil Maliyakkal), an honest police inspector who takes on a critical case that involves a high-profile investigation. However, the plot gets intense when Vikram navigates his case through the moral dilemmas and his adherence to the protocol. Furthermore, the series will explore the themes of right and wrong of the case and dig deeper into the thin line between the two. The sequences of the show are expected to be loaded with extreme action and drama at the same time.

Cast and Crew of Vikram on Duty

Produced by Praveens Kadiyala and Anil Kadiyala, this show is created under the Gnapika Entertainments. It stars Nikhil Maliyakkal and Gayatri Chaganti in the lead roles, while the supporting cast includes Ashu Reddy, Raghu, Arya, and more.

Reception of Vikram on Duty

The series is yet to land on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vikram on Duty, crime-thriller, IMDb, jiohostar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Lenovo ThinkPad T-Series, X13 Detachable, ThinkTab X11 and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Launched at MWC 2026
Bluepoint Games Reportedly Pitched a Bloodborne Remake, but Was Turned Down by FromSoftware
