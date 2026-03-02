Vikram on Duty OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Vikram on Duty is an upcoming Telugu crime-thriller series that is set to drop on JioHotstar soon. It stars Nikhil Maliyakkal in the lead role.
Vikram on Duty is an upcoming Telugu crime-thriller series that is set to hit your digital screens with intense drama and suspense. The plot of the series revolves around an unconventional police inspector who embarks on an investigation to solve a high-stakes risk. His approach then takes a turn when he breaks the rules and confronts the criminal networks, only to offer justice to the victim. The sequences are promised to be packed with high-voltage action, and the suspense that guarantees to keep the audience glued to their screens.
The series will drop on March 6, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.
This Telugu crime-thriller series centres around Vikram Vasu (Played by Nikhil Maliyakkal), an honest police inspector who takes on a critical case that involves a high-profile investigation. However, the plot gets intense when Vikram navigates his case through the moral dilemmas and his adherence to the protocol. Furthermore, the series will explore the themes of right and wrong of the case and dig deeper into the thin line between the two. The sequences of the show are expected to be loaded with extreme action and drama at the same time.
Produced by Praveens Kadiyala and Anil Kadiyala, this show is created under the Gnapika Entertainments. It stars Nikhil Maliyakkal and Gayatri Chaganti in the lead roles, while the supporting cast includes Ashu Reddy, Raghu, Arya, and more.
The series is yet to land on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.
