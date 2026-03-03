MacBook Air With M5 Chip, Up to 15.3-Inch Display Launched in India

Apple launched the new MacBook Air in India and other global markets on Tuesday with the M5 chipset. The new laptop comes in 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch display options and features 512GB storage in the base model. The new device is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. The new MacBook Air features a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera for video calls and offers Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

MacBook Air (2026) Price in India

Price of the MacBook Air M5 starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base model with a 13-inch screen. The 15-inch variant has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,44,900.

Customers can pre-order the new MacBook Air with M5 beginning on Wednesday, March 4, in 33 countries and regions, including the US. Shipment of all models will start on March 11. It is launched in Sky Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Silver colour options.

MacBook Air (2026) Specifications

Apple's 2026 edition MacBook Air comes with an M5 chip, which has a 10-core CPU, combined with an up to 10-core GPU with Neural Accelerator in each core. Apple claims that the new model with M5 delivers up to 4x faster performance for AI tasks than the MacBook Air with M4. It is also advertised to offer up to 9.5x faster performance than the MacBook Air with the M1 chip.

The MacBook Air is offered in 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colours. It is advertised to provide up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The MacBook Air features a 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera with support for Desk View. It has a three-mic array and a speaker unit with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. As mentioned, the laptop offers Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. It carries Apple's in-house N1 wireless networking chip.

For connectivity, the MacBook Air features two Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting accessories with support for up to two external displays.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates...