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Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Revealed: Where to Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer Online?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge dominates box office; revenge, justice themes, strong cast, emotional depth, intense action; expected soon on JioHotstar for home viewing.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 March 2026 11:00 IST
Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Revealed: Where to Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar,

Dhurandhar: The Revenge releasing soon on JioHotstar; check cast, plot, trailer, review.

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Highlights
  • Earned over Rs. 850 Crores globally at the box office
  • Features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan in key roles
  • Expected to stream soon on JioHotstar after theatrical success
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge is soon crawling on the OTT platform. It has already made an explosion in theatres globally, making a gross collection soaring to Rs. 850 Crores last week. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to reach their home screens and make its digital debut. Unlike the previous part, this one is going to be on another platform. Digital premiere will run after six to eight weeks of the theatrical run. Let's delve into further details about Dhurandhar: Revenge's cast and crew, trailer and plot, and reception.

When and Where to Watch

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will arrive soon on the OTT, JioHotstar, however, the date is not yet confirmed by the makers.

Trailer and Plot

Hamza Ali assigns Major Iqbal the duties to dismantle Pakistan's criminal system. However, his mission gets unfolded, and his past reveals a changing history that totally changed the shape of justice. The story is set in 2000 wherein Hamza aka as Jaskirat Singh Rangi leaves his place and goes on a military training. In his absence, a violent land dispute converts into a brutal attack. It also included MLA Sukhwinder Singh in it. His father is hung and elder sister and younger sisters are raped. The younger sister gets abducted and elder one gets killed. When Jaskirat returns, he rescues the younger sister and further the story has many twists and turns.

Cast and Crew

Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande have produced Dhurandar: The Revenge under the banner of JioStudios and B62 Studios. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil are in the film playing important roles.

Reception

Dhurandar: The Revenge has been loved by viewers with exploded reviews. It has an IMDb rating of 8.7 out of 10.

Comments

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Further reading: JioHotstar, IMDb, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
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