Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Revealed: Where to Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer Online?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is soon crawling on the OTT platform. It has already made an explosion in theatres globally, making a gross collection soaring to Rs. 850 Crores last week. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to reach their home screens and make its digital debut. Unlike the previous part, this one is going to be on another platform. Digital premiere will run after six to eight weeks of the theatrical run. Let's delve into further details about Dhurandhar: Revenge's cast and crew, trailer and plot, and reception.

When and Where to Watch

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will arrive soon on the OTT, JioHotstar, however, the date is not yet confirmed by the makers.

Trailer and Plot

Hamza Ali assigns Major Iqbal the duties to dismantle Pakistan's criminal system. However, his mission gets unfolded, and his past reveals a changing history that totally changed the shape of justice. The story is set in 2000 wherein Hamza aka as Jaskirat Singh Rangi leaves his place and goes on a military training. In his absence, a violent land dispute converts into a brutal attack. It also included MLA Sukhwinder Singh in it. His father is hung and elder sister and younger sisters are raped. The younger sister gets abducted and elder one gets killed. When Jaskirat returns, he rescues the younger sister and further the story has many twists and turns.

Cast and Crew

Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande have produced Dhurandar: The Revenge under the banner of JioStudios and B62 Studios. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil are in the film playing important roles.

Reception

Dhurandar: The Revenge has been loved by viewers with exploded reviews. It has an IMDb rating of 8.7 out of 10.