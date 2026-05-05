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Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 continues the emotional story of Kuldeep and Shanvika as love turns into revenge amid politics, betrayal, and family pressure.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 May 2026 16:51 IST
Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
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Highlights
  • Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 will release on JioHotstar on June 12, 2026.
  • The new season focuses on revenge, politics, heartbreak, and emotional drama.
  • Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu return as Kuldeep Kumar and Shanvika Chauha
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Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 is making its way to OTT with a bang! It is a story where love, deception, revenge and power are involved. The first season ended with humiliation and heartbreak, and the new season gets darker. Shanvika changes into a strong and influential person. This season is more emotional. On the other side, Kuldeep is going through his struggles, and he is under the fire of revenge. This relationship becomes more stuck and webbed with politics and family pressure. Let's get to know about the cast and crew, reception, trailer and plot of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2. 

When and Where to Watch

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 is coming to OTT on June 12, 2026, on JioHotstar

Trailer and Plot

Kuldeep Kumar is a young man who belongs to a poor background, and his life has changed after the betrayal. Also, he felt the heartbreak from a girl named Shanvika Chauhan. She is a powerful woman who belongs to a wealthy family, and she eventually joins politics and is the main female lead of the drama. There is one rival in it named Dushyant Singh, who creates misunderstanding between the duo. The story is set against the backdrop of a small town, and it expresses how love can bring hatred and betrayal, and how these can change people. 

Cast and Crew

Dhaval Thakur is playing the role of Kuldeep Kumar, and Sanchita Basu is playing Shanvika Chauhan. Aniruddh Dave has played the role of Dushyant Singh. Shradhha Pasi Jairath has done the production and direction of the series. 

Reception

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 1 has an IMDb rating of 6.5 out of 10, and it is quite an entertaining drama. Season 2 is yet to come as it has not yet been launched. 
 

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Further reading: Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2, jiohotstar, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
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