Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Planning to Upgrade Its Health App, Add an AI Powered Doctor for Recommendations: Mark Gurman

Apple Planning to Upgrade Its Health App, Add an AI-Powered Doctor for Recommendations: Mark Gurman

Apple is reportedly planning to release the revamped app and AI features in the iOS 19.4 update.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2025 12:30 IST
Apple Planning to Upgrade Its Health App, Add an AI-Powered Doctor for Recommendations: Mark Gurman

The AI features in the revamped Health app could be part of the company’s paid Fitness+ subscription

Highlights
  • The initiative is said to be internally known as Project Mulberry
  • Apple is planning to show videos on lifestyle improvement
  • The AI doctor chatbot will reportedly get a professional personality
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly working on revamping the Health app and plans to add an artificial intelligence (AI) doctor. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to offer users a personalised experience with its app, complete with ecosystem-wide data tracking and health recommendations based on the information. Based on the description, it appears to be similar to Samsung's Galaxy AI-powered health coach feature, which was released with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in 2024.

Apple Reportedly Planning to Revamp Its Health App

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in his Power On newsletter that the tech giant is working on a new initiative that includes revamping its existing Health app and adding new AI-powered capabilities. The initiative is reportedly called Project Mulberry internally.

Gurman claimed that the project is a top priority for the company, with the release of the new app expected alongside the iOS 19.4 update. Jeff Williams, the Chief Operating Officer at Apple, and the company's health teams head, Sumbul Desai, are reportedly heavily involved in this project. The duo are said to be focused on avoiding any setbacks, similar to the ones suffered by the company in the past.

According to Gurman, Apple has previously failed to develop a health-focused app that was aimed at pairing users with doctors to answer generic medical queries. Meanwhile, the company has been reportedly working on a non-invasive blood sugar monitoring sensor for the Apple Watch, but it is unclear when it could be ready.

With the revamped Health app, the company is reportedly planning to let the app collect data across devices such as the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, as well as supported third-party devices. The data will reportedly then be used by an AI system that will offer personalised recommendations to users about improving their health.

The AI chatbot, which will act as the app's AI doctor, is said to be trained using data from Apple's on-staff physicians. Gurman claimed that the company is also planning to bring in outside doctors with expertise in sleep, nutrition, physical therapy, mental health, and cardiology. These doctors will reportedly make videos on common health conditions and tips to improve lifestyle. These videos will reportedly be shown as part of the recommendations from the AI doctor if the app notices poor health metrics from the data collected.

The app is also said to offer food tracking, a new avenue for the company. This will theoretically allow users to add their daily meals, and the app will automatically add calories and macronutrients. The AI coach is said to offer recommendations on the users' nutrition intake as well.

Apple is reportedly working on adding camera access to the app as well. This is said to allow the AI doctor to monitor the user's workout routines and offer tips to improve their technique. These features are said to be tied to the company's Fitness+ platform with a paid subscription, eventually.

To let the doctors shoot video content for the planned app, Apple is reportedly opening a new facility near Oakland, California. The iPhone maker is said to also be looking for a “doctor personality” for its chatbot.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Health App, AI, Artificial Intelligence, iPhone
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Dolby Laboratories to Launch Dolby Cinema in Six Indian Cities in 2025
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Gains, Most Altcoins Reflect Profits

Related Stories

Apple Planning to Upgrade Its Health App, Add an AI-Powered Doctor for Recommendations: Mark Gurman
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Intelligence for iPhone Comes to India With iOS 18.4 Update
  2. Dolby Cinema is Coming to These Theatres in Six Indian Cities
  3. Apple Intelligence Comes to Apple Vision Pro With visionOS 2.4 Update
  4. Vivo Y300 Pro+ and Vivo Y300t Launched With Massive Batteries
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Gains, Most Altcoins Reflect Profits
  2. Apple Planning to Upgrade Its Health App, Add an AI-Powered Doctor for Recommendations: Mark Gurman
  3. Dolby Laboratories to Launch Dolby Cinema in Six Indian Cities in 2025
  4. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Early Renders Leaked; Suggest Minimal Design Changes From Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  5. Vivo Y300 Pro+ With 7,300mAh Battery, 90W Charging Launched Alongside Vivo Y300t
  6. Apple Vision Pro Gets Apple Intelligence Capabilities and New Features With visionOS 2.4 Update
  7. iOS 18.4 With Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro Rolling Out; Brings Apple Intelligence to India
  8. Archaeologists May Have Found 2,100-Year-Old Roman Canal Built by Gaius Marius in Southern France
  9. James Webb Telescope Captures Neptune’s Auroras in Stunning Detail
  10. Mysterious Light Spiral Over Europe Traced to SpaceX Falcon 9 Reentry
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »