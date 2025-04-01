Apple is reportedly working on revamping the Health app and plans to add an artificial intelligence (AI) doctor. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to offer users a personalised experience with its app, complete with ecosystem-wide data tracking and health recommendations based on the information. Based on the description, it appears to be similar to Samsung's Galaxy AI-powered health coach feature, which was released with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in 2024.

Apple Reportedly Planning to Revamp Its Health App

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in his Power On newsletter that the tech giant is working on a new initiative that includes revamping its existing Health app and adding new AI-powered capabilities. The initiative is reportedly called Project Mulberry internally.

Gurman claimed that the project is a top priority for the company, with the release of the new app expected alongside the iOS 19.4 update. Jeff Williams, the Chief Operating Officer at Apple, and the company's health teams head, Sumbul Desai, are reportedly heavily involved in this project. The duo are said to be focused on avoiding any setbacks, similar to the ones suffered by the company in the past.

According to Gurman, Apple has previously failed to develop a health-focused app that was aimed at pairing users with doctors to answer generic medical queries. Meanwhile, the company has been reportedly working on a non-invasive blood sugar monitoring sensor for the Apple Watch, but it is unclear when it could be ready.

With the revamped Health app, the company is reportedly planning to let the app collect data across devices such as the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, as well as supported third-party devices. The data will reportedly then be used by an AI system that will offer personalised recommendations to users about improving their health.

The AI chatbot, which will act as the app's AI doctor, is said to be trained using data from Apple's on-staff physicians. Gurman claimed that the company is also planning to bring in outside doctors with expertise in sleep, nutrition, physical therapy, mental health, and cardiology. These doctors will reportedly make videos on common health conditions and tips to improve lifestyle. These videos will reportedly be shown as part of the recommendations from the AI doctor if the app notices poor health metrics from the data collected.

The app is also said to offer food tracking, a new avenue for the company. This will theoretically allow users to add their daily meals, and the app will automatically add calories and macronutrients. The AI coach is said to offer recommendations on the users' nutrition intake as well.

Apple is reportedly working on adding camera access to the app as well. This is said to allow the AI doctor to monitor the user's workout routines and offer tips to improve their technique. These features are said to be tied to the company's Fitness+ platform with a paid subscription, eventually.

To let the doctors shoot video content for the planned app, Apple is reportedly opening a new facility near Oakland, California. The iPhone maker is said to also be looking for a “doctor personality” for its chatbot.