Made in Korea is not just about a girl's trip to Seoul, but also about Shenba searching for her own soul. Starring Priyanka Mohan, this movie is soon going to be on the OTT platform. It is about a small town girl, who dream to visit Korea and then finally ends up reaching there. However, nothing is easy or ideal. Will she be able to survive that place, which is completely different in language, culture, and food? Let's see from where and when you watch this movie.

When and Where to Watch

You can see Made in Korea on Netflix soon, as the date has not yet been announced. It is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Trailer and Plot

It is an exciting new Indo-Korean romance shot in Seoul. Taking you on a journey of heartfelt detours, Made In Korea is about a fresh cross-cultural tale. It is about a girl who wants to move to South Korea and fulfil her dreams after her dreams of visiting the place are shattered because of his betrayal. When she gets there, she feels that her mind is still not in peace. With unexpected friendships and hard lessons, she finds hope and herself. She finds herself alone and grapples with the challenges and loneliness. When she changes herself through the harsh lessons of life, she finds resilience.

Cast and Crew

Made in Korea has Priyanka Arul Mohan and Park Hye-jin in the main roles. The movie has been directed and penned by Ra. Karthik. It has been produced by Srinidhi Sagar under the production banner of Rise East Entertainment.

Reception

The movie is not yet out; therefore, it has no IMDb rating. However, the movie is anticipated to be a heartfelt drama with loads of entertainment.