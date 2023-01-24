Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves just got a new trailer. Following the initial reveal at San Diego Comic-Con last year, this new trailer offers a better look at the villains, tonnes of easter eggs, and chaotic events that unfurl as if the players rolled multiple 1s on the dice. Originally slated to release in July 2021, the feature adaptation suffered multiple delays, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and other internal issues, before eventually settling for a 2023 drop. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves releases March 31 in theatres worldwide.

The trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves wisely opens by displaying the stark contrast in personality between the lead characters; Holga the Barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez) beats up some goons in a brutish fashion, while the cowardly bard Edgin (Chris Pine) avoids getting his hands dirty by trying to cut the rope handcuffs by vigorously rubbing it against the stairs. “You know what? I'm thinking there are probably sharper stairs somewhere else,” he yells, as Holga continues soloing the team of bandits. We're then reminded of the film's premise, which sees Edgin leading a pack of rogue adventurers on a fantastical journey in search of an ancient relic. A mysterious magic horn that our heroes themselves inadvertently handed over to the wrong person, unleashing the “greatest evil the world has ever known.”

“The Red Wizards created an army of the undead,” Xenk (Regé-Jean Page), a very serious Paladin, describes the situation to our heroes, who start conjuring ideas to pull off the mission. The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer then shifts focus to each of their abilities — Sophia Lillis (It: Chapter Two) is Doric the shapeshifter, skilled at morphing into different animals, even allowing her to navigate through tiny crevices. Meanwhile, Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu) plays Simon the sorcerer, who is extremely unpredictable in the way he casts spells.

We're then shown glimpses of their battle against one of the Red Wizards of Thay, Sofina (Daisy Head), who can be seen conjuring a spectral meaty hand to get hold of Doric. As stated before the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer is loaded with easter eggs for the fans — some of which were detailed in an IGN interview with co-directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Up first, we have a chunky version of the Embershard. “Embershad in the lore is known as being a glutton. And so, we really wanted to lean into that idea for one of our dragons,” Daley explained. “We wanted each of our dragons to be special in their own right because people know what dragons look like.” Dark Souls players, on the other hand, should be able to recognise the mimic chest, which upon triggering, opens wide with a sharp set of teeth.

The film seems to draw heavily from the playful nature of the eponymous tabletop role-playing game. It also stars Hugh Grant as Forge Fitzwilliam, the cunning Rogue, who can be seen being friendly with our heroes before coming up with his own agenda. The actor previously suggested that the film has a “Monty Python sensibility” in terms of humour.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves releases March 31 in theatres worldwide. In India, the movie will also be available in Tamil and Telugu.

