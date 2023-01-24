Technology News

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Delivers Chaotic Banter and Easter Eggs

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theatres worldwide on March 31.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 24 January 2023 11:01 IST
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Delivers Chaotic Banter and Easter Eggs

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, and Justice Smith in Dungeons & Dragons (2023)

Highlights
  • The movie draws inspiration from the iconic tabletop role-playing game
  • Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page lead the cast
  • In India, the Dungeons & Dragons movie will receive Tamil and Telugu dubs

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves just got a new trailer. Following the initial reveal at San Diego Comic-Con last year, this new trailer offers a better look at the villains, tonnes of easter eggs, and chaotic events that unfurl as if the players rolled multiple 1s on the dice. Originally slated to release in July 2021, the feature adaptation suffered multiple delays, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and other internal issues, before eventually settling for a 2023 drop. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves releases March 31 in theatres worldwide.

The trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves wisely opens by displaying the stark contrast in personality between the lead characters; Holga the Barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez) beats up some goons in a brutish fashion, while the cowardly bard Edgin (Chris Pine) avoids getting his hands dirty by trying to cut the rope handcuffs by vigorously rubbing it against the stairs. “You know what? I'm thinking there are probably sharper stairs somewhere else,” he yells, as Holga continues soloing the team of bandits. We're then reminded of the film's premise, which sees Edgin leading a pack of rogue adventurers on a fantastical journey in search of an ancient relic. A mysterious magic horn that our heroes themselves inadvertently handed over to the wrong person, unleashing the “greatest evil the world has ever known.”

“The Red Wizards created an army of the undead,” Xenk (Regé-Jean Page), a very serious Paladin, describes the situation to our heroes, who start conjuring ideas to pull off the mission. The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer then shifts focus to each of their abilities — Sophia Lillis (It: Chapter Two) is Doric the shapeshifter, skilled at morphing into different animals, even allowing her to navigate through tiny crevices. Meanwhile, Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu) plays Simon the sorcerer, who is extremely unpredictable in the way he casts spells.

We're then shown glimpses of their battle against one of the Red Wizards of Thay, Sofina (Daisy Head), who can be seen conjuring a spectral meaty hand to get hold of Doric. As stated before the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer is loaded with easter eggs for the fans — some of which were detailed in an IGN interview with co-directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Up first, we have a chunky version of the Embershard. “Embershad in the lore is known as being a glutton. And so, we really wanted to lean into that idea for one of our dragons,” Daley explained. “We wanted each of our dragons to be special in their own right because people know what dragons look like.” Dark Souls players, on the other hand, should be able to recognise the mimic chest, which upon triggering, opens wide with a sharp set of teeth.

The film seems to draw heavily from the playful nature of the eponymous tabletop role-playing game. It also stars Hugh Grant as Forge Fitzwilliam, the cunning Rogue, who can be seen being friendly with our heroes before coming up with his own agenda. The actor previously suggested that the film has a “Monty Python sensibility” in terms of humour.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves releases March 31 in theatres worldwide. In India, the movie will also be available in Tamil and Telugu.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

  • Release Date 31 March 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Chloe Coleman, Jason Wong, Daisy Head
  • Director
    Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley
  • Producer
    Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: dungeons and dragons, dungeons and dragons movie, dungeons and dragons 2023, dungeons and dragons movie trailer, dungeons and dragons honor among thieves trailer, dungeons and dragons honor among thieves release date, dungeons and dragons honor among thieves cast, chris pine, michelle rodriguez, rege jean page, sophia lillis, justic smith, hugh grant, daisy head, paramount pictures, hollywood, dnd
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Twitter Sued by Britain's Crown Estate Over Alleged Unpaid Rent for UK Headquarters
Bitcoin, Ether Continue Upward Trajectory as Most Cryptocurrencies Record Profits: All Details
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Shouldn't Be Ignored

Related Stories

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Delivers Chaotic Banter and Easter Eggs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard Price Tipped: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature the Telephoto Sensor From This Phone
  3. iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3 Rolling Out With End-to-End iCloud Encryption, More
  4. Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker Review
  5. What Google CEO Sundar Pichai Told Workers After Announcing Job Cuts
  6. Infinix Note 12i (2022) Will Launch in India on This Date
  7. This ColorOS Android App Records Calls Without On-Call Voice Disclaimer
  8. iQoo 11 5G Review: Pro Performance, Premium Price
  9. Here's What Union Telecom Minister Says About BharOS Operating System
  10. Infinix Note 12i (2022) Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 10,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Pharmacy Launches RxPass Prescription Drug Subscription Service for US Prime Members
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Specifications Tipped, May Feature Same Telephoto Sensor as Galaxy S22 Ultra
  3. Oppo Find N2 Flip Foldable Tipped to Launch at MWC 2023 as Global Variant Specifications Leak
  4. Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis Casts Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito: Report
  5. Google’s Android 14 Will Block Installation of Outdated Apps From Play Store: Report
  6. BharOS: Many People Around the World Who Won't Want Such a System to Succeed, Union Telecom Minister Says
  7. iPhone Exports From India Reached $1 Billion in December, IT Secretary Says
  8. NITI Aayog Calls Out Indian Techies to Try Newly Launched Blockchain Module: Details
  9. Vivo X90 Pro Specifications, Offers, AnTuTu Score Tipped Ahead of Global Launch: Report
  10. Apple’s AR/VR Headset to Be Called Reality Pro, Could Launch Later This Year: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.