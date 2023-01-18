Technology News

John Wick Director Chad Stahelski to Helm Rainbow Six Movie for Paramount Pictures: Report

Michael B. Jordan will reprise his role from ‘Without Remorse’ as Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative John Clark.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 18 January 2023 11:17 IST
John Wick Director Chad Stahelski to Helm Rainbow Six Movie for Paramount Pictures: Report

Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise

Chad Stahelski (R) on the set of John Wick: Chapter 2

Highlights
  • The Rainbow Six film will serve as a sequel to Without Remorse
  • The movie will be based on the eponymous 1998 Tom Clancy thriller novel
  • The Rainbow Six IP has also spawned an entire line of video games from Ub

Paramount Pictures' Rainbow Six movie has reportedly found its director in Chad Stahelski. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the John Wick filmmaker will helm the live-action feature adaptation of the eponymous 1998 spy-thriller novel, which sees Michael B. Jordan reprising his role as Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative John Clark. The upcoming Rainbow Six film will essentially serve as a sequel to Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse — similar to Tom Clancy's book chronology. Currently, there are no plot details or release window for the Rainbow Six movie.

According to THR, Stahelski will also serve as a producer on the Rainbow Six film adaptation, under his 87Eleven Entertainment banner, alongside Alex Young and Jason Spitz. The latter is also attached to the Ghost of Tsushima movie, which is under development at PlayStation Productions. Both the book and film Without Remorse functioned as an origin story for Clark (Jordan), in which he uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife. He was then nicknamed “Rainbow Six,” serving as commander of a secret counter-terrorist unit, which in itself was called Rainbow. The IP (intellectual property) also went on to spawn a line of video games from Ubisoft, which saw players partaking in tactical team-based missions.

While there is no word on plot details, the Tom Clancy book summary notes that the Rainbow team ends up unravelling an apocalyptic conspiracy, after handling several seemingly random terrorist attacks. Stuntman-turned-filmmaker Stahelski came into the limelight with the Keanu Reeves-led John Wick in 2014, soon establishing himself as among the best contemporary action directors, via subsequent sequels in the series. He is currently attached as director to the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, which is scheduled to release on March 24, and the long-gestating Highlander reboot, starring Henry Cavill.

Elsewhere in the Tom Clancy live-action universe, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series is poised to end after season 4, before which the studio plans to add Michael Peña (Ant-Man) on board as Domingo 'Ding' Chavez. Reports suggest that plans for a spin-off series based on the field agent is also in the works at Amazon Studios. The character appeared in several Tom Clancy novels, including the aforementioned Rainbow Six. As for whether the series will tie into the movie to form an interconnected universe, only time will tell.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: rainbow six, rainbow 6, rainbow six movie, chad stahelski, michael b jordan, tom clancy, paramount pictures
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
OnePlus 11R Surfaces on Multiple Certification Sites, May Support 100W Fast Charging: Report
Bitcoin Price Grows for Fifth Consecutive Day, Polygon and Solana Join Loss-Making Altcoins
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 Review: The Game Changer

Related Stories

John Wick Director Chad Stahelski to Helm Rainbow Six Movie for Paramount Pictures: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Mobile Chief Teases Galaxy S23 Series Ahead of Unpacked Event
  2. Microsoft Will Reportedly Lay Off Thousands of Employees Today
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  4. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Amazon Devices
  7. New MacBook Pro Spotted Online, Apple May Launch New Models Today
  8. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  9. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  10. Bitcoin Price Rises for Fifth Consecutive Day, Altcoins Dip in Value
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Pro Models to Feature 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max Chips in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Bitcoin Price Grows for Fifth Consecutive Day, Polygon and Solana Join Loss-Making Altcoins
  3. FTX Tells Creditors $415 Million in Crypto Assets Was Stolen by Hackers
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Teased by TM Roh Ahead of Upcoming February 1 Unpacked Event
  5. John Wick Director Chad Stahelski to Helm Rainbow Six Movie for Paramount Pictures: Report
  6. OnePlus 11R Surfaces on Multiple Certification Sites, May Support 100W Fast Charging: Report
  7. Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise Ink Deal With Maharashtra Government to Set Up Battery Swapping Infrastructure
  8. India vs New Zealand ODI Series Kicks Off January 18: How to Watch
  9. Apple Postpones Launch of AR Glasses, Follow-Up Mixed Reality Headset to Have Cheaper Price Tag: Reports
  10. The Last of Us Part I on PS5 Offers 2-Hour Free Trial for PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium Members
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.