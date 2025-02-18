JioTele OS was unveiled on Tuesday as a new operating system for smart TVs. Touted as an alternative platform for connected TV households in India, JioTele OS will offer content recommendations powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The smart TV OS will support popular OTT apps and Jio says it will offer global and regional content integration on the platform. It will also receive regular software updates. The telecom operator has yet to specify whether JioTele OS is based on Google's Android TV operating system.

JioTele OS Features

According to details shared by Jio, the newly unveiled JioTele OS is designed to offer support for TV channels as well as popular OTT apps. The operator also says that cloud-based games will also be supported on smart TVs running on JioTele OS. Users will be able to control all these features with a single remote.

Users can access AI-powered recommendations for content on JioTele OS, but the company has yet to provide details on what these recommendations will be based on, such as a user's watch history or currently trending movies and TV shows.

Jio has also touted the ability of the new JioTele OS to offer "seamless integration" of regional and global content on the smart TV operating system. The platform is also claimed to offer access to "lag-free 4K performance" on supported smart TVs. This is also likely to depend on the hardware specifications of the smart TV.

The company says it will offer regular software updates for its smart TV operating system, so that support for new apps and content formats can be added. These updates are also expected to include security patches that improve the security of smart TVs running on the new OS.

JioTele OS Availability

Smart TVs with JioTele OS will be available for purchase starting February 21, and customers will be able to purchase select models from companies like BPL, JVC, Kodak, and Thompson. Jio also says that it is working with other OEMs to add support for JioTele OS out-of-the-box, and more models should be available in the coming months.