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Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Cast, Story, and What to Expect

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi on JioHotstar shows son helping widowed father remarry, blending comedy, emotions, family bonding story.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 March 2026 12:00 IST
Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Cast, Story, and What to Expect

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi streaming on JioHotstar; check cast, plot, trailer, review.

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Highlights
  • Streaming now on JioHotstar from March 23, 2026
  • Stars Mahima Chaudhary and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles
  • A mix of comedy, emotions, and family drama with a unique storyline
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Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi is a movie about a man's father who wants to get her father married to a partner of his choice. He wishes to satisfy the requirements of his future in-laws, who are really strict. Through this, there would be a female to arrange everything at home, and his wedding would be done without any hassle. However, he faces many challenges, but he tries it with full effort. Let's get to know about the cast and crew, when and where to watch, and the trailer and plot of the movie.

When and Where to Watch

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi is available to see online on JioHotstar. It was released on the OTT on March 23, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The plot follows a man named Murli whose father is Durlabh Prasad. He wants him to find a woman so that his widower father gets married. Murli loves Mahak, and he wants to get married to her, but her family has a condition that they can marry their daughter to him only when there is a woman in their family. As he loves her a lot, he tries to find a woman for his father. He wants Babita to get married to him. Further, what happens is really interesting.

Cast and Crew

Sidhhant Raj Singh is the director of Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi. Mahima Chaudhary and Sanjay Mishra are in the lead roles. Alongside them are Palak Lalwani, Vyom and Shrikant Verma playing important characters. Sanjay Sankla is the editor of the movie. Anurag Saikia is the music director.

Reception

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi is a light-hearted, emotional, and comedic movie. It has been loved by the viewers with an IMDb rating of 6.9 out of 10.

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Further reading: JioHotstar, Further, IMDb, movi
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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