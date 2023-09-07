Technology News

Elemental Releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 13 in India

The animated film arrives on streaming 82 days after its Indian theatrical release in June.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 7 September 2023 15:50 IST
Elemental Releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 13 in India

Photo Credit: Disney/ Pixar

Elemental was helmed by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur)

Highlights
  • In India, Elemental will be up for streaming in English, Hindi
  • The film made $480.2 million (about Rs. 3,995 crore) at the box office
  • It comes with the animated short Carl’s Date, and a making-of documentary

Elemental is headed to Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday, September 13. Pixar's latest animated venture, set in a bustling city where anthropomorphic elements of nature live and breathe like regular humans, arrives 82 days after its slightly delayed theatrical opening on June 23 in India. In the US and elsewhere, the film was released a week earlier on June 16, marking an 89-day gap. That's one day less than the 90-day window Disney determined for its new movies, a number that's been inflated over time as a means to force more people into theatres and drive more VoD purchases; in fact, select theatres across India are still screening Elemental.

In India, Elemental will be available to stream in only two languages — English and Hindi — continuing Disney's trend of poor localisation for films that aren't from the Marvel Cinematic Universe or something as monumental as Avatar: The Way of Water. Previously, animated films had a 30-day window before coming to streaming services, which now, seems to have risen drastically across the entirety of Disney's catalogue, regardless of how they perform at the box office. Elemental has grossed $480.2 million (about Rs. 3,995 crore) globally to secure its place as the ninth-highest-grossing film of the year, despite divisive reviews that praised its visuals, but criticised its narrative aspect.

The amusing fictional subway of Elemental City is a place where humanoid representations of fire, water, land, and earth live in harmony. Through it, our focus is pulled into the blossoming relationship between a fiery young woman Ember, and a cool, go-with-the-flow guy Wade representing the liquid element. Clearly, they aren't meant to be together, which the film further hammers in by depicting every element as uneasy, incompatible neighbours — sort of a racial allegory that's represented through quirky, anthropomorphic characters. Similar to every other Disney animated movie, Elemental also features the lingering theme of finding one's purpose, which in Ember's case is to not inherit or run her father's restaurant. The film is directed by Peter Sohn, who previously helmed The Good Dinosaur.

In addition to the base Elemental movie, September 13 also brings its making-of documentary Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental and the animated short film based on 2009's Up, Carl's Date to Disney+ Hotstar. In it, we follow the old Carl Fredricksen (Ed Asner) who reluctantly agrees to go on a date at the request of his dog Dug, only to realise that he's got no idea how dating works these days. Marking one of Asner's final performances before his death in 2021, the short film was screened in theatres alongside Elemental.

Elemental is out September 13 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. In India, the movie will be available to stream in English and Hindi.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Elemental

Elemental

  • Release Date 23 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie
  • Director
    Peter Sohn
  • Producer
    Denise Ream, Pete Docter
Carl&#039;s Date

Carl's Date

  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Ed Asner, Bob Peterson
  • Director
    Bob Peterson
  • Producer
    Kim Collins
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Elemental Releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 13 in India
