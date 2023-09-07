Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Up to 24GB RAM

Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Up to 24GB RAM

Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 September 2023 14:59 IST
Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Up to 24GB RAM

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 5 (pictured) was also launched with up to 24GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to sport a 1.5K curved display
  • The phone is likely to be equipped with 64-megapixel periscope lens
  • Realme GT 5 Pro could support 50W wireless charging

Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to launch soon. The handset is said to join the Realme GT 5, which was released in August this year in China with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 24GB of RAM. Previously, camera details of the Realme GT 5 Pro had also surfaced online. Now, a new leak suggests some other key specifications of the purported phone including display, processor, storage, and charging details. This leak also reasserts claims made in the earlier reports.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) stated in a Weibo post that the Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to come with a curved display with a resolution of 2K. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is said to be paired with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

Realme also recently launched the Realme GT 5 in China with 24GB RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage. lt was backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 240W wired fast charging support and was listed at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,200). Another variant of the Realme GT 5 was also unveiled with a 5,240mAh battery and 150W fast charging support.

An earlier report had suggested that the Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to be equipped with an unspecified Sony IMX9 1/1.4x primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The recent leak reasserted the claim about the 64-megapixel periscope lens. 

Meanwhile, the tipster added that the Realme GT 5 Pro will support 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The battery details of the rumoured handset have not yet been hinted at. 

The Realme GT 5 comes with a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) display, a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The 12GB + 256GB and the 16GB + 512GB variants of the model are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,100) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,500), respectively. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT 5

Realme GT 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5240mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1240x2722 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 5 Pro, Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications, Realme GT 5 series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 15 Series Alleged Dummy Models Offer a Glimpse at New Colour Options, Design

Related Stories

Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Up to 24GB RAM
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Dummy Models Leaked; Suggest New Colour Options
  2. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Meta to Discontinue "Facebook News" Feature in UK, France, Germany: Here's Why
  4. All Upcoming Marvel Movies and Web Series: Phases 5, 6, and Beyond
  5. OnePlus 12 Design Suggested in Newly Leaked Renders: See Here
  6. Japan’s Casio Watch Brand Takes its G-Shock Line to Metaverse with Polygon
  7. Apple Expected to Use Its Own iPhone Modem Chip by 2025: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Moto G54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  9. Oppo A38 With 6.56-Inch HD+ Display Silently Debuts: See Details
  10. Jio Users Can Avail These Additional Benefits on Select Recharge Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Awesome White Colour Variant Unveiled in India: Price, Availability
  2. MediaTek Announces First Chipset Built on TSMC's 3nm Process With Performance, Efficiency Improvements: Details
  3. Elemental Releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 13 in India
  4. Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Up to 24GB RAM
  5. iPhone 15 Series Alleged Dummy Models Offer a Glimpse at New Colour Options, Design
  6. iQoo Neo 7 5G Price in India Discounted by Rs. 2,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  7. Honor 90 5G to Launch in India on September 14: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Expected to Use Own Modem Chip by 2025, Qualcomm to Face Competition From Huawei: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Japan 'Moon Sniper' SLIM Lunar Spacecraft Launched Into Space Two Weeks After Chandryaan-3 Moon Landing
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stays Close to $25,800 Mark, Ether and Litecoin See Minor Hikes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.