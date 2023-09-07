Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to launch soon. The handset is said to join the Realme GT 5, which was released in August this year in China with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 24GB of RAM. Previously, camera details of the Realme GT 5 Pro had also surfaced online. Now, a new leak suggests some other key specifications of the purported phone including display, processor, storage, and charging details. This leak also reasserts claims made in the earlier reports.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) stated in a Weibo post that the Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to come with a curved display with a resolution of 2K. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is said to be paired with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

Realme also recently launched the Realme GT 5 in China with 24GB RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage. lt was backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 240W wired fast charging support and was listed at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,200). Another variant of the Realme GT 5 was also unveiled with a 5,240mAh battery and 150W fast charging support.

An earlier report had suggested that the Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to be equipped with an unspecified Sony IMX9 1/1.4x primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The recent leak reasserted the claim about the 64-megapixel periscope lens.

Meanwhile, the tipster added that the Realme GT 5 Pro will support 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The battery details of the rumoured handset have not yet been hinted at.

The Realme GT 5 comes with a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) display, a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The 12GB + 256GB and the 16GB + 512GB variants of the model are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,100) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,500), respectively.

