Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Tipped to Come With Seven New Watch Faces

Samsung's new watch faces for the Galaxy Watch 8 were reportedly spotted on the Galaxy Watch 7 Manager app.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2025 14:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Tipped to Come With Seven New Watch Faces

Photo Credit: Android Authority

Galaxy Watch 8 series is rumoured to feature a squircle design

Highlights
  • Interactive Number watch face is shown with blocks and numerals
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 9 in New York
  • Galaxy Watch 8 is said to be available in two sizes
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, which is scheduled for July 9 in New York, could see the company is launch the new Galaxy Watch 8 lineup alongside the latest Galaxy Z foldables. Rumours have already hinted at what to expect from the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 models. Now, a new leak suggests that the Galaxy Watch 8 series will come with several new watch faces. References about the new watch faces were reportedly spotted on the Galaxy Watch 7 Manager app.

Samsung's New Watch Faces for Galaxy Watch 8 Leaked 

Android Authority was able to find several new watch faces for the Galaxy Watch 8 series through an APK teardown of the Galaxy Watch 7 Manager. The new wearable lineup will reportedly offer seven new watch faces — Circle Info Board, Gradient Info Board, Heritage Classic, Interactive Number, Minimal Analog, Minimal Digital, and Sporty Classic.

The publication also shared images to show the design of the upcoming watch faces. The Circle Info Board and Gradient Info Board seem to offer detailed data. The Interactive Number watch face is shown with blocks and numerals, while the Heritage Classic appears to have a guilloche design. Images of the Minimal Analog and Minimal Digital watch faces suggest a minimalistic design. The Sporty Classic appears to have an analogue style.

Samsung hasn't officially confirmed the arrival of the Galaxy Watch 8 series. The brand is expected to announce the lineup alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at its Galaxy Unpacked event, which is set to take place on July 9 in New York.

The purported Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 are expected to feature a squircle design. The regular Galaxy Watch 8 is rumoured to come in 40mm and 44mm sizes. They are expected to run on the Exynos W1000 chip and One UI 8 Watch out of the box. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could be available in a single 47mm size option with a 450mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Watch Faces
