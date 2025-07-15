Technology News
Chinese Android Phone Brands Said to Be Testing Under-Display Cameras and 3D Face Unlock

HonorMagic 7 Pro offers 3D face unlock, similar to Apple’s Face ID.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2025 13:18 IST
Chinese Android Phone Brands Said to Be Testing Under-Display Cameras and 3D Face Unlock

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 7 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Highlights
  • 3D Face ID utilises facial recognition for unlocking devices
  • The 3D face recognition is considered secure and reliable
  • ZTE’s Nubia Z70S Ultra features under-display (UD) selfie cameras
Apple uses a 3D facial recognition system known as Face ID for secure authentication in its iPhone models. This Face ID embedded within a display cutout has long set the benchmark for smartphone facial recognition. So far, most Android manufacturers have yet to match it with a comparable and widely adopted alternative. Now, a new leak coming out of China suggests that some Android smartphone companies are exploring similar 3D solutions for their upcoming devices. Honor's latest Magic 7 Pro already offer a face unlock feature that employs a system similar to Apple's Face ID.

Under-Display 3D Face Recognition Technology in Testing Phase

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that several Chinese smartphone makers are testing under-display 3D facial recognition technology in domestic labs. While the product name or brand names haven't been disclosed, the post hints at increasing interest in integrating advanced biometric solutions directly beneath the display. This could allow smartphone makers to offer secure face unlock without visible camera cutouts with advanced biometrics. 

The comment section of the post shows that some users are skeptical about the adoption of under-screen cameras and 3D face recognition. They opine that they could take up more space and increase the cost of the handsets.

Apple's iPhone models have maintained the Face ID feature for nearly a decade. The 3D face recognition is considered secure and reliable for unlocking the phone and for authenticating payments. Currently, similar systems are available on select Android devices from brands like Honor and ZTE.

Honor's recent flagship Magic 7 Pro offers 3D face unlock, similar to Apple's Face ID. It boasts a central pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen housing a 50-megapixel selfie camera and a 3D depth camera. The 3D face unlock feature is claimed to work even in the dark.

Honor's Magic 6 Pro also features a 3D facial recognition system. Meanwhile, ZTE's Nubia Z70S Ultra features an under-display (UD) selfie camera, but it doesn't offer 3D face scanning.

Comments

Further reading: 3D Face ID, 3D facial recognition, honor, Honor Magic 7 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Chinese Android Phone Brands Said to Be Testing Under-Display Cameras and 3D Face Unlock
