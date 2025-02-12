Felipe Esparza’s Raging Fool Stand-Up Special to Premiere on Netflix on February 11

Felipe Esparza's upcoming Netflix special, Raging Fool, is set to bring another round of his signature comedic storytelling to audiences worldwide. Known for his sharp wit and relatable humour, Esparza tackles themes of family, relationships, and cultural dynamics in his latest performance. Following his successful Netflix debut Bad Decisions, this new special promises to deliver fresh material that resonates with fans of stand-up comedy.

When and Where to Watch Raging Fool

Felipe Esparza's latest comedy special, Raging Fool, is scheduled for a global release on Netflix on February 11. This marks the comedian's second stand-up special on the platform following Bad Decisions, which debuted in 2020 in both English and Spanish versions. The new hour-long performance was filmed before a packed audience at the Crest Theatre in Sacramento, California.

Official Trailer and Plot of Raging Fool

The special features Esparza's signature comedic style, exploring themes of family, relationships, cultural clashes, and personal missteps. His storytelling approach, infused with humour drawn from real-life experiences, remains a central aspect of the performance. A preview of Raging Fool showcases moments of candid reflections blended with the comic's well-known sharp wit. The trailer teases a mix of self-deprecating humour and bold observations, highlighting his ability to connect with audiences through relatable anecdotes.

Cast and Crew of Raging Fool

The special is both written and performed by Felipe Esparza. Long-time collaborator and producer Lesa ODaniel-Esparza took on the role of director. Additional executive producers include Judi Marmel and Jordan Levy, in partnership with 800 Pound Gorilla Productions.

Esparza, known for his previous specials They're Not Gonna Laugh at You and Translate This, continues to expand his career in comedy and entertainment. His work extends beyond stand-up, with appearances in television series such as Superstore, The Eric Andre Show, Gentefied, and Victor and Valentino. He has also been featured in films including Guest House, Daddy Daughter Trip, Blue Beetle, and You People.