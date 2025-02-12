Technology News
English Edition

Felipe Esparza’s Raging Fool Stand-Up Special to Premiere on Netflix on February 11

Felipe Esparza’s stand-up special Raging Fool brings fresh comedy to Netflix on February 11, filmed at Crest Theatre.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 February 2025 15:18 IST
Felipe Esparza’s Raging Fool Stand-Up Special to Premiere on Netflix on February 11

Photo Credit: Netflix

Felipe Esparza's comedy special, Raging Fool, will be released globally on Netflix on February 11.

Highlights
  • Raging Fool premieres on Netflix globally on February 11
  • Felipe Esparza explores family, relationships, and culture in his set
  • Filmed at Crest Theatre, the special brings fresh comedic storytelling
Advertisement

Felipe Esparza's upcoming Netflix special, Raging Fool, is set to bring another round of his signature comedic storytelling to audiences worldwide. Known for his sharp wit and relatable humour, Esparza tackles themes of family, relationships, and cultural dynamics in his latest performance. Following his successful Netflix debut Bad Decisions, this new special promises to deliver fresh material that resonates with fans of stand-up comedy.

When and Where to Watch Raging Fool

Felipe Esparza's latest comedy special, Raging Fool, is scheduled for a global release on Netflix on February 11. This marks the comedian's second stand-up special on the platform following Bad Decisions, which debuted in 2020 in both English and Spanish versions. The new hour-long performance was filmed before a packed audience at the Crest Theatre in Sacramento, California.

Official Trailer and Plot of Raging Fool

The special features Esparza's signature comedic style, exploring themes of family, relationships, cultural clashes, and personal missteps. His storytelling approach, infused with humour drawn from real-life experiences, remains a central aspect of the performance. A preview of Raging Fool showcases moments of candid reflections blended with the comic's well-known sharp wit. The trailer teases a mix of self-deprecating humour and bold observations, highlighting his ability to connect with audiences through relatable anecdotes.

Cast and Crew of Raging Fool

The special is both written and performed by Felipe Esparza. Long-time collaborator and producer Lesa ODaniel-Esparza took on the role of director. Additional executive producers include Judi Marmel and Jordan Levy, in partnership with 800 Pound Gorilla Productions.

Esparza, known for his previous specials They're Not Gonna Laugh at You and Translate This, continues to expand his career in comedy and entertainment. His work extends beyond stand-up, with appearances in television series such as Superstore, The Eric Andre Show, Gentefied, and Victor and Valentino. He has also been featured in films including Guest House, Daddy Daughter Trip, Blue Beetle, and You People.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Felipe Esparza, Raging Fool, Netflix, Comedy Special, Stand-Up, Crest Theatre, Lesa ODaniel-Esparza, 800 Pound Gorilla Productions
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: Arrives on Prime Video on February 28
Google Pixel 9a Leaked Renders Suggest New Rear Camera Design, Four Colour Options
Felipe Esparza’s Raging Fool Stand-Up Special to Premiere on Netflix on February 11
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Could Launch Next Week; M4 MacBook Air, Others to Follow Soon
  2. Google I/O 2025 Dates Confirmed, Android 16 and AI Announcements Expected
  3. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications Leaked, May Pack a 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Vi 5G Rollout to Start With Mumbai in March, Delhi and Bengaluru in April
  5. Motorola Unveils Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition With Custom Accessories
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Might Soon Let You Add Your Instagram Profile Link
#Latest Stories
  1. 1,300-Year-Old Gold Hoard Found Near Dutch Village Hints at Pagan Rituals
  2. WhatsApp for iOS Could Soon Get a Feature to Let Users Add Instagram Profile Links
  3. US, UK Decline to Sign Onto Macron’s AI Summit Communique, Signatories Include India, China
  4. iPhone SE 4 May Launch Next Week, M4 MacBook Air and Other Devices to Follow Soon: Report
  5. Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition With Custom Accessories Launched: Price, Features
  6. Tecno Camon 40 Series Launch Timeline, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  7. Athena Lunar Mission Set to Deploy 'Gracie' Hopper for Crater Exploration Near Moon's South Pole
  8. Assassin's Creed Shadows Players Won't Miss Out on Content if They Stick to One Protagonist
  9. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications Leaked, Said to Get 6.7-Inch Display, Dimensity 6300 SoC
  10. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »